GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 4

Nugent-Hopkins' fourth career hat-trick on Saturday night lifts the Oilers to a 5-4 victory over the Kraken at Rogers Place in the absence of McDavid & Draisaitl due to injuries

Seattle Kraken v Edmonton Oilers

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – The Nuge was simply huge, but so was the entire Oilers roster in the absence of two of their superstars.

Without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl available, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins did the heavy lifting for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night by recording his fourth career hat-trick in a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place, helping give the Blue & Orange two important points in the standings.

Nugent-Hopkins scored twice in the second period to help build the Oilers a 4-2 lead heading into the final frame, where his empty-net tally to secure his first hat trick in nearly six years with 2:17 left in regulation ended up serving as the game-winning tally while playing shorthanded at six-on-four after the Kraken scored 14 seconds later to pull back within one.

Adam Henrique opened the scoring in the first period with his ninth goal of the season that came on the power play, which went 2-for-4, and winger Jeff Skinner scored his third goal in two games with his 14th of the campaign to give Edmonton back the lead in the second period.

Defencemen Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse were able to contribute two helpers apiece in the victory that keeps the Oilers within three points of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 27 saves on 31 shots, while defencemen Jake Walman and Evan Bouchard along with forwards Connor Brown, Zach Hyman and Kasperi Kapanen put forward assists in elevated ice time.

The Oilers have three days between games before wrapping up their four-game homestand at Rogers Place on Wednesday versus the Dallas Stars.

Nugent-Hopkins leads the way with three goals in Saturday's victory

FIRST PERIOD

After trading power-play goals over a span of 79 seconds in the final five minutes of the opening frame, we had ourselves a tie game after one.

The Oilers had the liveliest start, looking the most likely to score early with some good possession in Seattle's zone before the visitors had two quick chances from the line of Jaden Schwartz, Shane Wright and former Oilers winger Jordan Eberle to nearly break the deadlock.

Wright just missed a tap-in at the right post set up by Eberle with Stuart Skinner unable to get across in time, and the fourth-overall pick at the 2022 NHL Draft then had another open look inside the left circle off the rush that he fanned on to allow the Oilers to escape danger early in the game.

Past the midway mark of the frame, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was slashed coming over the Seattle blueline by another one of his former teammates in Adam Larsson, giving Edmonton's new-look power play without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl a chance to impress – which they did with eight seconds left in the man advantage to open the scoring.

Henrique scores on the power play to open the scoring vs. Seattle

Defencemen Darnell Nurse and Mattias Ekholm went D-to-D along the blueline before Adam Henrique went bar-in from the top of the left circle to convert for Edmonton's second-unit power play, picking up his ninth goal of the season for the 1-0 lead with 5:30 remaining in the opening frame.

It was Henrique's 272nd career goal and second all-time against the Kraken, but first as an Oiler, while an assist for Nurse gives the team's long-time defenceman eight consecutive seasons with 20 or more assists.

But the Oilers would give it right back on the power play, with Brett Kulak taking an interference penalty on Schwartz just 44 seconds later that wound up being converted by Kaapo Kakko after the Finnish forward put away the third whack at the puck inside the blue paint off rookie Jani Nyman's initial shot.

The Oilers were eyeing up their ninth straight win over the Kraken, having gone 11-2-0 all-time against them since the 2022 expansion side joined the NHL.

Jeff talks to the media after Saturday's 5-4 victory over Seattle

SECOND PERIOD

No Leon or Connor? Luckily, there's a lot of players on this Oilers team that can score goals.

None more huge that the Nuuuuuuuuuuge.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his first of two goals in the middle frame when he gave the Oilers back the lead four seconds after helping kill off a hooking penalty to Henrique, coming down the right side in a one-on-one against Brandon Montour before letting go of a wrist shot that got a lucky deflection off the defenceman's stick to send the puck over the Seattle goaltender and into the top shelf.

Nugent-Hopkins' 18th goal of the campaign gave him points in eight straight games against the Kraken, as well as a point in 12 of his last 13 games against Edmonton's Pacific Division rival.

Nugent-Hopkins' shot goes in off Montour's stick for the 2-1 lead

No. 93 for the Oilers wouldn't be the only player on Saturday night to score twice after Kakko netted his second of the game for the Kraken under four minutes later. The Finn broke up an attempted pass from Evan Bouchard at the blueline before Nyman found the puck and sent him up ice on a breakaway that he converted to tie things up at 3-3 just past the seven-minute mark of the frame.

Add Jeff Skinner to that list of capable goalscorers the Oilers have at their disposal, and the six-time 30-goalscorer and one-time 40-goal man would restore Edmonton's lead on a wicked snipe from the slot exactly five-and-a-half minutes after the Kraken had tied it to give himself three goals in his last two games.

Skinner found space between the circles for winger Connor Brown to find him wide open with a pass that he released quickly and buried top shelf beyond goaltender Joey Daccord for his 14th goal of the campaign. The 32-year-old has now recorded a point in five straight games against the Kraken (6G, 3A), and Mattias Ekholm recorded his second assist of the night for his second multi-point game since returning from a six-game absence against Utah (three games).

Skinner finds space in the slot & snipes his 14th goal for a 3-2 lead

There are three constants in life, and those are death, taxes, and Nugent-Hopkins going low blocker - where the longest-tenured Oiler placed his shot through the legs of teammate Zach Hyman to put some breathing room between his team and the Kraken with 1:49 remaining in the middle frame.

Nugent-Hopkins notched his second multi-goal game of the season after scoring twice back on Jan. 25, 2025 in a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on home ice. Hyman and Bouchard were attributed the helpers as Edmonton took a 4-2 lead into the second intermission off the strength of their second PPG of the contest.

Nugent-Hopkins had only three career hat tricks coming into Saturday night, recording his most recent one back on March 26th, 2019 against the LA Kings. Would we see his first one in nearly six years tonight with superstars McDavid and Hyman out of the lineup?

Nugent-Hopkins scores his second on a sneaky power-play shot

THIRD PERIOD

After a coach's challenge for goaltender interference didn't work out on Thursday for the Winnipeg Jets, the Oilers did the exact opposite to the Seattle Kraken and overturned a Kraken goal that would've made it a one-goal game with plenty of tiem to spare in the third period.

Winger Eeli Tolvanen appeared to have jammed the puck in under Stuart Skinner's left skate at the post, but after seeing Jared McCann push the Oilers netminder into the net from inside the blue paint, it made for a quick challenge from Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and a quick review from the officials to overturn the original call.

Kris speaks to the media after Saturday's win over the Kraken

Andre Burakovsky did eventually get it back for Seattle when the winger snuck a wrist shot short side on Stuart Skinner through traffic, making it 4-3 with 5:57 gone in the period and pulling the Kraken within a goal with under three quarters of the final frame still to play.

A Vasily Podkolzin high-sticking penalty on defenceman Jamie Oleksiak with 3:26 left in regulation put Edmonton on the penalty kill in a similar fashion to Thursday versus Winnipeg, where they needed a late kill to get themselves to overtime to earn a point.

But this time, with the Seattle net empty to make it six-on-four as they searched for a late tying goal, a full-ice clearance from Nugent-Hopkins to seal his hat trick while shorthanded wound up being the game-winning tally that Edmonton needed to seal the important two points.

Nugent-Hopkins hits the empty net from long distance for the hat-trick

A rimmed puck by the Kraken was intercepted along the wall by defenceman Jake Walman, who left it for Nugent-Hopkins to move to his forehand inside the left circle before taking aim at the empty net and finding it for his fourth career hat trick after making it 5-3 with 2:17 remaining.

That nearly 200-foot marker from Nugent-Hopkins proved to be necessary, as the Kraken were able to make it 5-4 only 14 seconds after the Oilers had thought they'd put away the game, with Jared McCann getting the puck along the wall and putting it in front for Jaden Schwarts to deflect past Stuart Skinner over his left pad at the far post.

After the Kraken pulled their goalie again, a tripping penalty on McCann against Ekholm along the boards allowed the Oilers to get an offensive-zone faceoff before they saw out Seattle's final rush up ice to secure a huge victory in the absence of two of the League's best in McDavid and Draisaitl.

Ryan speaks to the media after his hat-trick performance on Saturday

