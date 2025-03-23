GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 4

EDMONTON, AB – The Nuge was simply huge, but so was the entire Oilers roster in the absence of two of their superstars.

Without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl available, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins did the heavy lifting for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night by recording his fourth career hat-trick in a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place, helping give the Blue & Orange two important points in the standings.

Nugent-Hopkins scored twice in the second period to help build the Oilers a 4-2 lead heading into the final frame, where his empty-net tally to secure his first hat trick in nearly six years with 2:17 left in regulation ended up serving as the game-winning tally while playing shorthanded at six-on-four after the Kraken scored 14 seconds later to pull back within one.

Adam Henrique opened the scoring in the first period with his ninth goal of the season that came on the power play, which went 2-for-4, and winger Jeff Skinner scored his third goal in two games with his 14th of the campaign to give Edmonton back the lead in the second period.

Defencemen Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse were able to contribute two helpers apiece in the victory that keeps the Oilers within three points of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 27 saves on 31 shots, while defencemen Jake Walman and Evan Bouchard along with forwards Connor Brown, Zach Hyman and Kasperi Kapanen put forward assists in elevated ice time.

The Oilers have three days between games before wrapping up their four-game homestand at Rogers Place on Wednesday versus the Dallas Stars.