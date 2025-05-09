GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT - Game 2)

LAS VEGAS, NV - Get ready, Oil Country.

We're gonna have the chance to end this Second Round series at home.

Forward Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner with 4:40 remaining in sudden death of Game 2 on Thursday night, capping off a 5-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena to take a 2-0 series lead back to Edmonton for Game 3 on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Draisaitl converted a pass from Connor McDavid on a two-on-one that was made possible by Corey Perry's redirect near the Vegas bench after the Oilers failed to cash in on a five-minute power play in overtime when Nicolas Roy was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking Trent Frederic in the face.

Zach Hyman and McDavid then missed two excellent individual chances to end the game, but Draisaitl came through in the clutch with the help of Perry & McDavid to seal another comeback playoff victory for the Oilers that extended their already-established NHL record to six games and the series lead to 2-0.

Jake Walman and Vasily Podkolzin each scored their first-career playoff goals as two of Edmonton's three unanswered tallies in the second period before Evander Kane added his third of the playoffs two minutes into the final frame to extend the lead to 4-2. Vegas forced overtime with tallies from winger Victor Olofsson and defenceman Alex Pietrangelo in the final frame.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard was excellent with 28 saves on 32 shots to pick up his sixth straight victory, including a handful of amazing saves in the middle frame with the Oilers trailing 1-0 off Victor Olofsson's first of two power-play goals in the contest that came 8:32 into the first period.

The Oilers will head back to Oil Country with a 2-0 lead and a chance to take command of the series on Saturday night in Game 3 at Rogers Place.