GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – How's that for a response?
Jake Walman recorded two goals and an assist, including the tying goal shorthanded with 58 seconds left, while Connor McDavid had a pair of goals and Jack Roslovic netted the winning tally on Monday after the Edmonton Oilers rallied to secure a 5-4 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Trailing 3-1 entering the final 20 minutes, McDavid dazzled with two terrific individual efforts in the third period before Walman received a fortunate bounce off the stick of Mathieu Olivier while shorthanded in the last minute of regulation, tying the game 4-4 and forcing it to overtime where Roslovic capped off the 5-4 comeback with a backhand-breakaway finish just 56 seconds into sudden death.
The victory gave the Oilers two valuable points and a much-needed victory coming off Saturday's heavy defeat on home ice to the Avalanche before they head out on the road for a season-long seven-game road trip, starting on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first of back-to-back games.