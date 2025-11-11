GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

A DETERMINED RESPONSE

That's how you start building a response.

With plenty of purpose in every one of their actions during the opening 20 minutes on Monday, the Oilers came out against the Blue Jackets on home ice with the emotional and physical response they'd hoped to see coming off Saturday's humbling loss to the Avalanche.

The Oilers weren't about to brush off being buried by the Avalanche, knowing that each one of them needed to look themselves in the mirror and do that little bit extra individually to help pull the club out of its collective struggles, which culminated in their 9-1 defeat and a hard lesson that they needed to have.

Forward Trent Frederic was one of those who wore the criticism post-game on Saturday by saying he needed to be better, and that nobody in the League would want to fight a guy who's scored one goal in 15 games. But he was the first to try to inject some physicality and emotion for the Oilers by scrapping none other than the NHL's heavyweight champion in Mathieu Olivier, who gave him a few hard punches and a black right eye while trying to spark the bench.

"That's probably the exact type of game that it was going to take to get out of this little funk, or at least to start," Walman said. "It wasn't perfect at all, but we found a way and stuck with it. There was a lot to like in that game, and I've got to give a huge shoutout to Freddy. That's a tough opponent and a big boy, and there are very few guys that would do that sort of thing. He stepped up for this team and I'm proud of him for that."