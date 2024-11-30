GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Utah HC 3 (OT)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Rubbing salt on the wound in extra time.

After falling behind 2-0 after 20 minutes in their first-ever meeting with Utah Hockey Club, the Oilers came back with three goals in the second period before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins claimed the extra point for his side with the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory on Friday night at the Delta Center.

"There was definitely a little internal talk in between the first and second," Nugent-Hopkins said. "I still think in the second, Picks had to make some good stops and we got a kill. That kind of gave us a little boost. We got a power-play goal and we went from there. It probably was a night we didn't feel our best, but getting two points is huge on a night like this."

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid scored on back-to-back power plays in the second period to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead after Vasily Podkolzin scored his second goal in as many games early in the frame, but the hosts got the game to overtime in the third with a Lawson Crouse tally and an important penalty kill in the final three minutes of regulation.

Nugent-Hopkins stole the puck off Utah forward Matias Maccelli in overtime and sniped the game-winning goal low blocker on netminder Karel Vejmelka to give the Oilers the victory in the first of back-to-back games this weekend.

"I thought he had a really good game tonight," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of Nugent-Hopkins. "I thought he was making a lot of nice plays, and obviously, the biggest play was putting the puck in during overtime. He worked hard to create that turnover and turn around to get that opportunity. But we're talking a lot about the power play tonight and how good that was. Ryan had a lot to do with that, too."

Draisaitl and McDavid each recorded a goal and an assist to extend their personal point streaks to four games, totalling four goals and four assists apiece over that span, and defenceman Evan Bouchard also attributed two assists in the victory.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 28 saves on 31 shots for the win that improves Edmonton's overall record to 12-9-2 heading into the conclusion of their back-to-back set on Saturday night at Ball Arena against the Colorado Avalanche.