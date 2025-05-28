GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Stars 1 (Game 4)

The Oilers push the Stars to the brink in the Western Conference Final on Tuesday after Leon Draisaitl & Corey Perry each had a goal & an assist in a 4-1 victory in Game 4 at Rogers Place

Dallas Stars v Edmonton Oilers - Game Four

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – One win away from getting back to where we know we belong – the Stanley Cup Final.

Winger Corey Perry scored the game winner on the power play in the second period for the Edmonton Oilers, who went 2-for-3 with the man advantage and received 28 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to defeat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Tuesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place.

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each recorded a goal and an assist, notching power-play goals in the first and second periods to give the Oilers two separate one-goal leads after Stars winger Jason Robertson made it 1-1 on the man advantage 6:27 into the middle frame.

Draisaitl and Perry's seventh and sixth goals of the playoffs were both the product of assists provided by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who stretched his career-best playoff point streak to four games and nine points (2G, 7A) with his third straight multi-point effort in the victory.

Forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique added empty-net goals for the Oilers after the Stars pulled netminder Jake Oettinger for the extra attacker.

Stuart Skinner was once again steady between the pipes for Edmonton, outduelling Oettinger on Tuesday night and in this series by making 28 saves to give him 86 saves on 88 shots over his last three starts for a .977 save percentage with two shutouts.

The Oilers have outscored the Stars 13-1 over their three straight victories to take a 3-1 series lead with the chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year in Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Thursday night.

Draisaitl & Perry with a goal & an assist each in the Game 4 victory

FIRST PERIOD

Honestly, who wasn't yelling 'Shooooot!' to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins past the midway mark of the opening frame on Edmonton's first power play, when he decided to look off the fans inside Rogers Place and his wide-open chance from the slot to instead connect a pass to Leon Draisaitl in the right circle?

Well, as it turns out – as it always has been – the Nuge knows best.

The Stars were the more dangerous team in the opening frame with a 17-10 lead in shots and 6-2 advantage in High Danger Scoring Chances, as per Natural Stat Trick. But as it'd been for the previous two games of this series, the Blue & Orange had the early edge in the special teams battle by stopping Dallas on their first penalty kill before converting on the power play for a fourth straight contest to open the scoring in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Stuart Skinner made a terrific kick save in the first five minutes when Tyler Seguin's wrap-around attempt resulted in a quick rebound for former Oilers defenceman Alex Petrovic, who had his fellow Edmonton product come up with a quick reactionary stop before the Stars earned their first power play.

'Earned' is a term used lightly in this case, as defenceman John Klingberg was called for holding Matt Duchene in the left circle despite no real grab being made by the Swedish defenceman. However, the Oilers' penalty kill made efficient work of their task, stopping the Stars' power play for a fifth straight time after going a perfect 5-for-5 over Games 2 and 3 of this series.

After Corey Perry was slow to get up from a cross-check delivered to his back by Mikael Granlund earlier in the period, the Oilers were dealt a blow by losing Hyman for the rest of the contest when Mason Marchment clipped the winger with a check at the blueline.

Hyman immediately dropped his stick and looked to be favouring his left arm before he exited straight to the Oilers dressing room.

RNH finds Draisaitl in the circle for a one-timer on the power play

Soon after, Jamie Benn was called for tripping near the period's midway mark on a forecheck for taking the feet out from under John Klingberg, sending the Oilers to their first power play with the chance to break the deadlock and get a goal for their departed teammate in Hyman.

Draisaitl came over the blueline and made the feed to Nugent-Hopkins, who was alone in the slot with the fans yelling at him to 'Shooooot!' his free attempt on Oettinger before he elected to dish it back to the German for a tight-angle one-timer from the right circle. Draisaitl got his effort off quickly and found space between Oettinger's glove and the near post to make it 1-0 for the Oilers at 11:23 of the first period.

The League's leading scorer in the playoffs extended his point streak to five games after scoring his seventh goal and 22nd point in the first period, while Nugent-Hopkins is now riding a four-game point streak to begin this Western Conference Final as a top-five point getter in the 2025 playoffs.

Before the break, Vasily Podkolzin got the only infraction for instigating a post-whistle scrum with 7.2 seconds left in the period, leaving the Oilers to kill off 1:53 of a Stars' power play on the other side of the intermission.

Brett speaks following the Oilers 4-1 victory on Tuesday

SECOND PERIOD

All is fair in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when it comes to calling penalties both ways.

After killing off the remainder of Podkolzin's roughing penalty at the end of the first period, the Stars tied the contest at 1-1 on their next power play just under seven minutes into the middle frame with Corey Perry in the box for interference from setting a soft screen on Mikko Rantanen in Edmonton's zone.

After Skinner made an incredible save earlier in the penalty kill to dive across his crease to get a piece of his stick to Mason Marchment's point-blank chance in front of the crease, winger Jason Robertson scored for a second straight game on the man advantage by roofing his wrist shot far side to make it 1-1.

Marchment was responsible for knocking Hyman out of the game in the first period and was lucky that Robertson made up for his Grade-A miss on Dallas' previous power play. But the Stars' winger would be responsible for allowing the Oilers the chance to restore their lead when he ran interference on Adam Henrique in a similar fashion to Klingberg's infraction a few minutes earlier.

Perry's power-play marker re-establishes the Oilers one-goal lead

With Hyman out for the remainder of the contest, it was Corey Perry, who was also guilty of a penalty that resulted in Dallas' equalizing goal, who assumed the net-front role on Edmonton's power play to put away his sixth goal of the playoffs on a delicious open-net set-up from Nugent-Hopkins.

As Nugent-Hopkins gravitated towards the Dallas net from the corner, the Stars were three across in the slot to leave Perry wide open at the far post to easily slide the Oilers back into the lead at 2-1 from inside the blue paint. Perry became the fifth player in NHL history above 40 years old to score in a Conference Final, while Nugent-Hopkins picked up his second assist of the game to push his career-best playoff point streak total to two goals and seven assists.

The Oilers maintained their approach of defending through offensive possession, but needed to make several crucial defensive stops to keep their lead at 2-1 through 40 minutes, including Jake Walman's critical clearance on a three-on-one rush for the Stars before the end of the period.

Corey speaks after recording a goal & assist in the Game 4 victory

THIRD PERIOD

Pushing the Stars to the brink.

The Oilers were holding the Stars to only three shots when they had the chance to add some insurance on a tripping penalty to Mikael Granlund in the final five minutes before the Stars decided to pull Oettinger for the extra attacker to try and tie the game at six-on-five for the final 2:35 of regulation.

It took the Oilers only seven seconds to move it 200 feet into Dallas' empty net when Leon Draisaitl won a defensive-zone faceoff to Brett Kulak, who flipped the puck out of the zone and into neutral ice for Kasperi Kapanen to pick up the puck with speed and protect against Thomas Harley all the way home.

Draisaitl's secondary assist gives him two goals and five assists over his five-game playoff point streak.

Adam Henrique tallied another empty-netter for the Oilers after the Stars pulled Oettinger again for the extra attacker, but a neutral-zone knockdown by McDavid allowed Henrique to spin around and nail the empty net from centre ice for the 4-1 Oilers lead with 50 seconds remaining.

Kapanen's empty-net tally extends the Oilers lead to 3-1 in the third

