GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Stars 1 (Game 4)

EDMONTON, AB – One win away from getting back to where we know we belong – the Stanley Cup Final.

Winger Corey Perry scored the game winner on the power play in the second period for the Edmonton Oilers, who went 2-for-3 with the man advantage and received 28 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to defeat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Tuesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place.

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each recorded a goal and an assist, notching power-play goals in the first and second periods to give the Oilers two separate one-goal leads after Stars winger Jason Robertson made it 1-1 on the man advantage 6:27 into the middle frame.

Draisaitl and Perry's seventh and sixth goals of the playoffs were both the product of assists provided by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who stretched his career-best playoff point streak to four games and nine points (2G, 7A) with his third straight multi-point effort in the victory.

Forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique added empty-net goals for the Oilers after the Stars pulled netminder Jake Oettinger for the extra attacker.

Stuart Skinner was once again steady between the pipes for Edmonton, outduelling Oettinger on Tuesday night and in this series by making 28 saves to give him 86 saves on 88 shots over his last three starts for a .977 save percentage with two shutouts.

The Oilers have outscored the Stars 13-1 over their three straight victories to take a 3-1 series lead with the chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year in Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Thursday night.