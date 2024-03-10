GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Penguins 0

PITTSBURGH, PA – It's still a shutout to us.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard was perfect with 41 saves, while Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse and Mattias Ekholm each had multi-point afternoons for the Oilers to complete the season sweep of the Penguins in a 4-0 combined shutout victory on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.

Pickard had to settle for Edmonton's first combined team shutout since Jan. 8, 1985 in a 4-0 win over the Quebec Nordiques after the 31-year-old was forced into concussion protocol near the end of the second period, leading to Stuart Skinner appearing for only 1:16 and facing no shots before the intermission.

"I think we did a lot of good things," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "The goalscoring, especially early on in the game, we were able to get that lead. It's a lot easier game to play when we have that, but also, Picks played extremely well making some huge saves and he really earned that shutout.

"Unfortunately, it's not his shutout just because he got pulled for the spotter for two minutes, but in our minds, it's definitely his shutout."