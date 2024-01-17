GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Leafs 2

EDMONTON, AB – Ryan McLeod recorded a goal and assist, including the game-winner with 3:05 remaining in regulation, as the Edmonton Oilers extended their franchise record win streak to 11 games on Tuesday night with a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place.

The Mississauga, Ont. product set up Derek Ryan's equalizer less than three minutes into the final period to make it 2-2 before notching his eighth goal of the season in the late stages of the contest to secure the Oilers their 11th straight win and the two points over the Maple Leafs, who've now lost four straight games after holding multi-goal leads in each defeat.

"When you win ten in a row, it's a pretty confident group going into the third period," McLeod said. "You think you're going to win many games, so we kind of just went in with that confidence and came out on top."

Evan Bouchard added an empty-netter for his 11th of the year, and Leon Draisaitl scored his 21st goal of the campaign on a deceptive backhand tally in the second period to get the Oilers on the board after finding themselves down 2-0 to the Maple Leafs off goals from Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly.

"Winning always feels great, but we've worked extremely hard to put ourselves back in it and by no means are we anywhere where we can let off the gas," Draisaitl said. "That's something that we need to be aware of and I thought we did a great job of that tonight again. We're not even halfway through the season yet, so there's lots of hockey left to be played."

Netminder Stuart Skinner recorded his eighth straight victory with 25 saves, outduelling Toronto goaltender Martin Jones, who stopped 29-of-32 shots from the Blue & Orange.

The Oilers look to continue building on their franchise-best winning streak on Thursday when they welcome the Seattle Kraken to Rogers Place.