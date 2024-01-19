GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2

EDMONTON, AB – Make it a dozen.

The Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the second period, twice through winger Warren Foegele, to claim a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place and extend their franchise-record win streak to 12 straight victories on Thursday night.

Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann each scored on a breakaway in the opening 20 minutes for Seattle, but it was Foegele's pair of goals and Leon Draisaitl's goal and three assists on the night that led the charge for the Oilers, who've now won eight of their 12 straight victories via the comeback after scoring three times in 7:38 of the second period to erase a two-goal deficit in the first period

Evander Kane recorded two assists to reach 600 career points, while Zach Hyman notched a goal and assist – including a late power-play goal in the third period – after Kraken centre Yanni Gourde was charged with a five-minute major for boarding Mattias Ekholm.

Stuart Skinner secured his 20th victory of the season and his ninth consecutive win with 25 saves, improving to 6-3-0 in his career against the Kraken.

Edmonton's 12-game win streak ties the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens for the longest win streak in NHL history by a Canadian team, while their two points tonight coupled with a Los Angeles Kings defeat sees the Blue & Orange move into third place in the Pacific Division with a 25-15-1 record.

"We didn't get off to a great start, so this streak has pulled us into a position that we want to be in and we want to catch some teams that are still ahead of us," Kane said.

The Oilers now head to Calgary to defend their winning run in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome against the Flames.