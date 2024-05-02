GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (Game 5)

SECOND PERIOD

It was 'so close, yet so far away' for the Kings during the second period, watched the Oilers place one skate into the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a power-play tally and two more goals that came right as the man advantage had expired.

As if their incredible power play could have an even bigger impact on this series.

The frame started on the opposite of how the Oilers had hoped when the Kings took the lead on a Blake Lizotte shot over the right pad of Stuart Skinner just 3:06 past the restart of play. Defenceman Darnell Nurse got drawn in by Viktor Arvidsson on a pinch before the Swede sauced it to Lizotte with speed to score the go-ahead goal for the Kings and give them a lead for only the third time in the series – that's not counting their overtime-winner in Game 1.

But the Oilers picked up their pace and began to draw the Kings into penalties, beginning with Gavrikov hooking Connor McDavid three-and-a-half minutes later to produce the power play that led to Leon Draisaitl's equalizer, which arrived late from an official's review despite what looked to be a jaw-dropping save from Rittich.

The Oilers' power play worked one of their masterful set plays to open up the shooting lane for Draisaitl in the right circle, calling on the Kings' netminder to reach out and grab the German's effort with a wild glove save along the goal line that would ultimately be reviewed by the officials and confirmed to even the score at 2-2 with over 12 minutes left in the middle frame.

With their second-period PPG, the Oilers improved to 9-for-19 (47.4%) in the five games of the series and 25-for-54 (46.3%) against the Kings over their last three playoff meetings. With two more converted penalty kills as well, the Oilers have also killed off 46 of their last 56 penalties they've taken against the Kings since the start of their 2021 Playoff series.