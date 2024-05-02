GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (Game 5)

EDMONTON, AB – Los Angeles: Eliminated.
The Edmonton Oilers are through to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to a 4-3 victory in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, winning the series four games to one and ending LA's season with a first-round exit for the third consecutive year.
Leon Draisaitl scored twice in the victory – once on the power play and again when another man advantage expired – as part of a three-goal stretch for the Oilers during the second period where they turned a 2-1 deficit early in the frame into a 4-2 advantage heading into the final period.
Evan Bouchard recorded assists on all three of Edmonton's second-period goals, while Connor McDavid contributed two helpers in the victory along with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Zach Hyman increased his league-leading goal total to seven with the Oilers' final marker of the three-goal middle frame after Evander Kane opened the scoring in the first period.
The Oilers defended their lead in the final frame despite a late challenge from the Kings through Adrian Kempe's redirection with 2:18 left in regulation, but a hooking penalty by Phillip Danault against Draisaitl with 20 seconds left allowed the Blue & Orange to see out their series victory and move on to the Second Round, where they'll face wither the Vancouver Canucks or the Nashville Predators.