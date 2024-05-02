GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (Game 5)

The Oilers eliminate the Kings for the third consecutive year by winning 4-3 in Game 5 on Wednesday to advance to the Second Round with a four-games-to-one series victory

DEV_4972_1600
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Los Angeles: Eliminated.

The Edmonton Oilers are through to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to a 4-3 victory in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, winning the series four games to one and ending LA's season with a first-round exit for the third consecutive year.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice in the victory – once on the power play and again when another man advantage expired – as part of a three-goal stretch for the Oilers during the second period where they turned a 2-1 deficit early in the frame into a 4-2 advantage heading into the final period.

Evan Bouchard recorded assists on all three of Edmonton's second-period goals, while Connor McDavid contributed two helpers in the victory along with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Zach Hyman increased his league-leading goal total to seven with the Oilers' final marker of the three-goal middle frame after Evander Kane opened the scoring in the first period.

The Oilers defended their lead in the final frame despite a late challenge from the Kings through Adrian Kempe's redirection with 2:18 left in regulation, but a hooking penalty by Phillip Danault against Draisaitl with 20 seconds left allowed the Blue & Orange to see out their series victory and move on to the Second Round, where they'll face wither the Vancouver Canucks or the Nashville Predators.

Watch the recap of Wednesday's series-clinching Oilers victory

FIRST PERIOD

The Kings' came out with the better first 10 minutes to Game 5 on Wednesday night, which made it a natural turning point for the Oilers at the halfway mark of the frame when they began playing the better hockey of the two sides.

Edmonton was outshot 7-1 and out-possessed in the opening half of the stanza by the Kings, but they looked firmly like the team that was more likely to score over the next 10 minutes after doing a lot of what they did positively in their narrow 1-0 victory in Game 4 – blocking shots, forcing the Kings to the perimeter and doing a solid job taking away the passing lanes.

Skinner made a save on Trevor Moore right on the halfway mark of the first, resulting in a defensive-zone faceoff in the Oilers' zone that would lead directly to them taking a 1-0 lead just 17 seconds later on another post-season contribution from Evander Kane.

Kane redirects a pass from Kulak & beats Rittich to make it 1-0

Desnarnais used the shaft of his stick to break up an attempted pass from Kempe for Kopitar before pushing the puck to Nugent-Hopkins to create a breakout, sending the puck long to the far side for Kane to fly the zone. The winger had Brett Kulak ahead of him and played a quick pass to the defenceman, who crossed the blueline and gave it back to him for a low backhander that managed to sneak through Rittich and trickle over the line.

Kane is continuing to prove that he's built for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording a Gordie Howe hat trick in Game 3 and picking up another goal that makes it 18 in 32 playoff games for the winger in an Oilers uniform, tying him with five others for the fourth-most goals amongst all NHLers in that span.

Edmonton nearly made it to the intermission with their one-goal lead intact before a bad break arrived off a routine dump-in from Vladislav Gavrikov, who saw his rimmed puck into the Oilers' zone strike a stanchion and pop out in front for Alex Laferriere. The Kings' winger eluded the outstretched sticks of Skinner and Desharnais to score the equalizing goal with 28 seconds on the clock in the opening period.

Darnell talks to the media following Wednesday's 4-3 victory

SECOND PERIOD

It was 'so close, yet so far away' for the Kings during the second period, watched the Oilers place one skate into the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a power-play tally and two more goals that came right as the man advantage had expired.

As if their incredible power play could have an even bigger impact on this series.

The frame started on the opposite of how the Oilers had hoped when the Kings took the lead on a Blake Lizotte shot over the right pad of Stuart Skinner just 3:06 past the restart of play. Defenceman Darnell Nurse got drawn in by Viktor Arvidsson on a pinch before the Swede sauced it to Lizotte with speed to score the go-ahead goal for the Kings and give them a lead for only the third time in the series – that's not counting their overtime-winner in Game 1.

But the Oilers picked up their pace and began to draw the Kings into penalties, beginning with Gavrikov hooking Connor McDavid three-and-a-half minutes later to produce the power play that led to Leon Draisaitl's equalizer, which arrived late from an official's review despite what looked to be a jaw-dropping save from Rittich.

The Oilers' power play worked one of their masterful set plays to open up the shooting lane for Draisaitl in the right circle, calling on the Kings' netminder to reach out and grab the German's effort with a wild glove save along the goal line that would ultimately be reviewed by the officials and confirmed to even the score at 2-2 with over 12 minutes left in the middle frame.

With their second-period PPG, the Oilers improved to 9-for-19 (47.4%) in the five games of the series and 25-for-54 (46.3%) against the Kings over their last three playoff meetings. With two more converted penalty kills as well, the Oilers have also killed off 46 of their last 56 penalties they've taken against the Kings since the start of their 2021 Playoff series.

McDavid & Draisaitl connect on a magical man-advantage marker

The Oilers would get two more power plays in the period, and while they might not be given full credit for Edmonton's next two goals before the second intermission, they were able to make them count in the seconds that followed.

McDavid wheeled his way around the Kings' net and found Draisaitl in the right circle to set up his teammate's second goal of the game just three seconds after Pierre-Luc Dubois exited the box for a holding penalty on the German, compounding the Kings' forward's already-frustrating season.

Draisaitl's fourth and fifth goals of the postseason came off assists from Connor McDavid to make it nine career points (4G, 5A) in six potential series-clinching games for the German, and 15 total playoff power-play goals. The Dynamic Duo are rocking five-game playoff point streaks, with each half recording three multi-point efforts in that span.

Close to seven minutes later, it would be Drew Doughty's turn to come out of the penalty box and watch the Oilers add another to their tally when Evan Bouchard's point shot struck the right post and danced along the goal line behind Rittich before it was put over the line by Hyman for his league-leading seventh goal of the postseason. Nugent-Hopkins and Bouchard would record the helpers.

Hyman taps home a loose puck in the crease to make it 4-2

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers had 20 more miles to see out their place in the Second Round during the final frame, and they were ready to do the defensive work required.

Edmonton slowed the game down to the pace they would've wanted by using the forecheck to win the puck down low in the Kings' zone and keeping possession to limit LA's chances to come back in Game 5, doing an effective job by keeping their shots to only five over the final 20 minutes.

The situation got a lot more interesting when Matt Roy's shot-pass into the slot was redirected by Adrian Kempe through traffic and behind Skinner, cutting Edmonton's lead to 4-3 with 2:18 remaining in regulation. 

Los Angeles would inevitably pull Rittich for the extra attacker when they established offensive-zone possession, but despite their steady pressure trying to keep their season alive, Draisaitl would escape the blueline and charge towards the empty LA net until he was hooked down by Danault with 20 seconds remaining. 

The Oilers would win possession off the next faceoff and do enough to secure the 4-3 victory in Game 5 and their place in the Second Round.

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 5)

BLOG: Oilers to leave no room for Kings' revival in Game 5

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 5)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 5)

POST-GAME: A work of Stu-art

GAME RECAP: Oilers 1, Kings 0 (Game 4)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

RELEASE: Campbell & Broberg recalled from Bakersfield

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Kings 1 (Game 3)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

GAME RECAP: Kings 5, Oilers 4 - OT (Game 2)

BLOG: Oilers prepared not to cross the physical line during Game 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 2)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 2)