GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (Game 4)

EDMONTON, AB – You can take a breath now, Oil Country.

This series is all tied up heading back to California.

Evan Bouchard tied the game with 29 seconds left in regulation, and Leon Draisaitl converted on the power play with 1:52 remaining in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers tied their first-round series with the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night in dramatic fashion with a 4-3 victory in Game 4 at Rogers Place.

Bouchard scored twice for the Oilers, notching both goals in the third period and making a game-saving keep-in on a potential Kings' clearance during the last minute with Edmonton's net empty before he unleashed a bomb from the point in the final minute that tied the game at 3-3 to force overtime.

The Oilers dominated sudden death and were rewarded with a power play in the last three minutes, where Draisaitl converted an unassisted marker with the finish from the right side of the Kings' crease to lift his side to victory and even the series heading back to Los Angeles for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Draisaitl tallied the OT winner and contributed three assists to push his post-season point streak versus the Kings to 18 straight games, including 15 goals.

Corey Perry scored his second of the playoffs in the second period, and McDavid added a helper on Draisaitl's decisive winner to give him 44 points (10G, 34A) in 21 career playoff games against Los Angeles.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard held down the crease in his second straight postseason start for the Oilers by stopping 38 of 41 shots in the victory.

The series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 5 on Tuesday, where the Oilers will try to win on the road for a chance to advance to the Second Round on home ice in Game 6 on Thursday at Rogers Place.