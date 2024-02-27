GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 2

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Evan Bouchard scored the game-winner 1:25 into the third period, and goaltender Stuart Skinner had a strong night by making 38 saves on Monday to help the Oilers pick up two important points in the Pacific Division Playoff race with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Bouchard ended the night with a goal and assist along with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while captain Connor McDavid added two assists to extend his home point streak to 23 games (10G, 42A), including 22 assists in his last eight contests.

Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark each had lone helpers in the victory that ends a three-game losing streak for the Blue & Orange and maintains their third-place position in the Pacific ahead of the Kings, who received goals from Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere in the losing effort.

"I think we've got to have a better start, but against those guys, you've got to be patient," Bouchard said. "They're a team that we've seen a lot of the past few seasons. The divisional games are always big, so that was a good one for us."

Edmonton wraps up their five-game homestand on Wednesday night with a visit from the St. Louis Blues to Rogers Place.