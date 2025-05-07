GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 (Game 1) 

LAS VEGAS, NV – Never down and out.
That is the Edmonton Oilers way.
After being tagged twice in the opening nine minutes, the Edmonton Oilers rushed back with four straight goals over the remaining two-and-a-half periods to claim their fifth straight playoff comeback victory, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 advantage in their Second Round series.
"We're a resilient group," defenceman John Klingberg said. "We've shown that we can come back in games, and that's obviously a huge thing in the playoffs. So I think we stayed really patient today, kept doing the things that we know work for us, and eventually, we got rewarded."
The Golden Knights scored their only two goals in the first half of the opening frame before veteran Corey Perry made it 2-1 before the intermission with his third goal of the postseason, setting the stage for a dominant final two periods from the Oilers where they reversed course in emphatic style to become the first team in NHL history to win five straight playoff games via the comeback.
"You don't want to be down in five straight games, but we have the experience that we can come back and fight our way out of it," Zach Hyman said. "You have to believe in your group when you're down that you can come back. If you don't, you won't win five in a row like that."