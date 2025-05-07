GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 (Game 1) 

Edmonton outshot Vegas 12-1 in a scoreless second period before putting three past netminder Adin Hill in the final frame, tying the game on Leon Draisaitl's lucky bounce from below the goal line less than a minute into the period before Zach Hyman notched the game-winning goal with 3:02 left in regulation on an unstoppable wrist shot from the slot that gave his side the late 3-2 lead.

Just 1:16 later, winger Connor Brown added the insurance marker with a fantastic solo effort, skating all the way up ice alone and burning defenceman Shea Theodore in the neutral zone before potting his fourth of the playoffs under the left arm of Hill to secure the 4-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead for the Oilers.

"In the playoffs, you've got to know how to win in different scenarios, and knowing that you can come back in games with the kind of players we have here, we know we can do that. So that's a huge plus," Klingberg said. "But for the next few games, maybe we can play with a lead a little bit. You never know what's going to happen in the playoffs. You have to stay even-keeled, never get too high and or too low, and just move on to the next game."

Goaltender Calvin Pickard, making his fifth straight start between the pipes for the Oilers, stopped 15 of 17 shots to improve to 5-0-0 this postseason.

Leon Draisaitl finished with a goal and an assist, while Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard each contributed two helpers. Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also contributed assists on Hyman's game winner in the third period.

After erasing home-ice advantage for the Golden Knights, the Oilers will now look ahead to Thursday night's chance back at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 to take command of the series heading back to Oil Country.

"It gives you a great opportunity," Hyman said. "Obviously, you steal one in their rink and now you have a chance at taking both, so we haven't been in that spot a lot. We've always kind of had to fight from behind in series, and it's nice to get the first one out of the way early."