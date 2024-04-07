GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Flames 2

CALGARY, AB – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded three points while Calvin Pickard stopped 34 shots on Saturday night as the Oilers earned a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Flames in the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Leon Draisaitl reached 40 goals for the third straight season and the fifth time in his career late in the second period on the power play before Connor Brown extended Edmonton's lead to 2-0 on the other side of the intermission with his fourth goal in 11 games.

The Flames received power-play tallies from Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri to make it 2-2 midway through the final frame before Evan Bouchard notched the game-winner on the man advantage with 9:24 left in regulation.

Nugent-Hopkins added the empty-netter with 42.2 seconds left in regulation, securing the Oilers the victory over the Flames in the season series with three out of four victories.

The Oilers have a three-day break from action before entertaining the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Wednesday night.