GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Flames 2

Nugent-Hopkins records three points & Pickard makes 34 saves as the Oilers are victorious over the Flames in the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday

GettyImages-2136585914
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

CALGARY, AB – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded three points while Calvin Pickard stopped 34 shots on Saturday night as the Oilers earned a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Flames in the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Leon Draisaitl reached 40 goals for the third straight season and the fifth time in his career late in the second period on the power play before Connor Brown extended Edmonton's lead to 2-0 on the other side of the intermission with his fourth goal in 11 games.

The Flames received power-play tallies from Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri to make it 2-2 midway through the final frame before Evan Bouchard notched the game-winner on the man advantage with 9:24 left in regulation.

Nugent-Hopkins added the empty-netter with 42.2 seconds left in regulation, securing the Oilers the victory over the Flames in the season series with three out of four victories.

The Oilers have a three-day break from action before entertaining the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Wednesday night.

Watch the recap of Saturday night's Oilers victory over the Flames

FIRST PERIOD

Zach Hyman's battle with Jacob Markstrom provided fuel to the fire in the first period of Saturday's Battle of Alberta after a few shoves and collisions between the two around the crease and a couple of jabs delivered the Flames netminder on the winger during an Oilers power play late in the opening 20 minutes.

The Oilers were charged with three minor penalties in the first but escaped the period with three successful first penalty kills, making it six straight kills over their last four periods and 19 of their last 22 (86.4 percent) over their last seven games.

Markstrom wasn't a fan of Hyman crashing the crease and let the winger know with a hard push into his back before trying to distract him on a late Oilers power play with a few hooks into his midsection of the winger while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was aiming up a one-time set-up for Leon Draisaitl.

The Flames netminder might've been distracted when the German's one-timer was delivered on goal from the right circle and skirted into the top corner with 15.5 seconds left in the first period, marking Draisaitl's 40th goal of the season to give him three straight 40-goal seasons and the fifth of his career.

McDavid added an assist for his 98th helper as the Oilers entered the intermission with a 1-0 lead.

Draisaitl uncorks a howitzer on the power play for his 40th of the year

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers and Flames traded goals in 44 seconds early in the middle frame, but the pace of play was in Calgary's favour with an 18-8 shot advantage for the hosts.

Darnell Nurse poked a puck to Derek Ryan to start a rush up ice where the 37-year-old cut inside and lost the puck before Connor Brown came through and chipped his fourth goal in his last 11 games past Markstrom 3:13 into the period.

With an assist, Mattias Janmark now has nine points (2G, 7A) in 18 career games against the Flames, including a goal and assist this season.

Brown buries a loose puck for his fourth in the last 11 games

Yegor Sharangovich pulled the goal back for the Flames to make it 2-1 just 44 seconds later on the power play, teeing up Andrei Kuzmenko's feed and nothing his 30th goal of the season over Calvin Pickard's shoulder.

Concern was with Hyman after he took a redirected shot from Evan Bouchard off the inside of his right skate, leading to play being stopped for the winger and prompting his trip to the Oilers dressing room to seek attention before he was back on the bench soon after.

The referees handed out roughing calls to Mattias Ekholm and Jonathan Huberdeau late in the period along with a goaltender interference penalty for the Flames forward, leading to an Oilers power play to settle the host's momentum heading into the final frame with 1:43 of carryover time on the power play for Edmonton.

THIRD PERIOD

On Calgary's equalizing goal that came on the power play, the Flames worked a similar move to their first tally when Sharangovich released a one-timer off the feed by Kuzmenko, but Kadri was able to get a piece of it to record his 25th goal – the fourth time in his career he's reached the mark – and make it 2-2 just over seven minutes into the third period.

The rivalry was deadlocked until it was time for the Oilers to head back to the man advantage, where Evan Bouchard was able to beat Markstrom on a Bouch Bomb that caught a piece of a Flames skater on its way through into the top corner.

Bouchard restores the Oilers lead to 3-2 with a point-shot blast

McDavid added another assist to reach 99 helpers, putting us officially on watch for the captain to hit the 100-assist mark and become only the fourth player in NHL history to do so.

The Flames pulled their goalie and were unable to keep the puck in the Oilers zone before Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl took off on a two-one-one that was dispatched by Nugent-Hopkins for his 18th of the season, solidifying Edmonton's victory in the Battle of Alberta.

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

