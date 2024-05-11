GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Canucks 3 - OT (Game 2)

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Edmonton Oilers weren't going to be denied their opportunity to take a split of their second-round series going back to Oil Country.
After playing with relentless pressure in the third period and tying the score at three on a breakaway tally from Oilers captain Connor McDavid, defenceman Evan Bouchard notched the game-winner for the Blue & Orange just 5:38 into the extra frame, having his effort redirected into the Vancouver's own goal by their own blueliner Ian Cole to award the Oilers a 4-3 victory in Game 2 over the Canucks.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each assisted on Bouchard's game-winning tally and finished the victory with a goal and three assists apiece, extending their personal playoff point streaks to seven games. The performance is especially notable for Draisaitl, who was a game-time decision entering Game 2 before recording his sixth multi-point game in his last seven playoff contests.
"Those guys played really well," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Anyone watching that would have recognized what an impact they had on the game, and especially Leon. We didn't even know he was going to play until after the warm-up. We really didn't know."
Defenceman Mattias Ekholm scored in the first period to make it back-to-back playoff games with a goal for the Swede, the first time in his career he's achieved the feat, while Stuart Skinner made 16 saves on 19 shots for the win.
The series is now split at one game apiece heading back to Edmonton for Games 3 & 4 inside ICE District at Rogers Place on Friday and Sunday.