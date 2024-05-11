GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Canucks 3 - OT (Game 2)

FIRST PERIOD

Both sides capitalized on first-period power plays to make it 1-1 through the opening 20 minutes on Friday night, and it was a major boost for the Oilers seeing their talisman Leon Draisaitl fit enough to suit up and continue wreaking havoc from the right circle.

"We weren't sure what were going to get from him," Knoblauch said. "As I said, he was questionable. We didn't know he was going to play until after he came off from the warm-up. I took a little peek at him, and I kind of felt like he was going to play just seeing him skate during the warm-up.

"When he got off, he confirmed that he was ready to play, and then boy, did he ever play."

The German wasn't the only Oiler who was questionable for Game 2 at Rogers Arena, with Adam Henrique being able to get back into the lineup for the first time in the series after working his way back over the seven days in between Rounds 1 & 2 for Edmonton. Draisaitl would take up the mantle of first-line winger next to McDavid and Hyman, which might've only been for the first few shifts or a period if it weren't for the impressions he gave to his coaching staff that he was more than fine to handle the big minutes.

"Mostly just to protect Leon and not have him play as heavy minutes," Knoblauch said. "It's a little more physical, a little more demanding on the body, and we felt that he could play left wing and we could protect him, but there was no need to protect him the way he played tonight. And the way that line was playing, weren't going to put him back to centre. We would just continue playing him there."

The Oilers benefitted from having their full personnel to choose from to begin the game, which started with a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tripping penalty that was quickly jumped on by the Canucks to open the scoring. Draisaitl gave further confirmation to his coaching staff and his teammates that he was no worse for wear when he was out on the ice to take the ensuing defensive-zone draw.

"He had a couple of shifts and then we had that first penalty kill," Knoblauch said. "The faceoff's on the one side, and he's looking over like, 'Do you want me to take it?', so soon as he gave me that look, I knew that we were gonna be fine. He's going to have a heck of a game."

Vancouver, however, would get on the board only 21 seconds after their first power play began when J.T. Miller held onto the puck in the left circle and quickly fired across a pass to Elias Pettersson, whose low one-timer wasn't able to be picked up by Skinner before it went in to create a one-goal advantage for Vancouver in the opening five minutes.