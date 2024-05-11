GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Canucks 3 - OT (Game 2)

Bouchard scores the OT winner 5:36 into extra time as Edmonton dominates the third period before evening the series in sudden death with a 4-3 victory over the Canucks in Game 2

By Jamie Umbach
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Edmonton Oilers weren't going to be denied their opportunity to take a split of their second-round series going back to Oil Country.

After playing with relentless pressure in the third period and tying the score at three on a breakaway tally from Oilers captain Connor McDavid, defenceman Evan Bouchard notched the game-winner for the Blue & Orange just 5:38 into the extra frame, having his effort redirected into the Vancouver's own goal by their own blueliner Ian Cole to award the Oilers a 4-3 victory in Game 2 over the Canucks.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each assisted on Bouchard's game-winning tally and finished the victory with a goal and three assists apiece, extending their personal playoff point streaks to seven games. The performance is especially notable for Draisaitl, who was a game-time decision entering Game 2 before recording his sixth multi-point game in his last seven playoff contests.

"Those guys played really well," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Anyone watching that would have recognized what an impact they had on the game, and especially Leon. We didn't even know he was going to play until after the warm-up. We really didn't know."

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm scored in the first period to make it back-to-back playoff games with a goal for the Swede, the first time in his career he's achieved the feat, while Stuart Skinner made 16 saves on 19 shots for the win.

The series is now split at one game apiece heading back to Edmonton for Games 3 & 4 inside ICE District at Rogers Place on Friday and Sunday.

Watch the recap of Friday night's 4-3 Oilers OT victory in Game 2

FIRST PERIOD

Both sides capitalized on first-period power plays to make it 1-1 through the opening 20 minutes on Friday night, and it was a major boost for the Oilers seeing their talisman Leon Draisaitl fit enough to suit up and continue wreaking havoc from the right circle.

"We weren't sure what were going to get from him," Knoblauch said. "As I said, he was questionable. We didn't know he was going to play until after he came off from the warm-up. I took a little peek at him, and I kind of felt like he was going to play just seeing him skate during the warm-up.

"When he got off, he confirmed that he was ready to play, and then boy, did he ever play."

The German wasn't the only Oiler who was questionable for Game 2 at Rogers Arena, with Adam Henrique being able to get back into the lineup for the first time in the series after working his way back over the seven days in between Rounds 1 & 2 for Edmonton. Draisaitl would take up the mantle of first-line winger next to McDavid and Hyman, which might've only been for the first few shifts or a period if it weren't for the impressions he gave to his coaching staff that he was more than fine to handle the big minutes.

"Mostly just to protect Leon and not have him play as heavy minutes," Knoblauch said. "It's a little more physical, a little more demanding on the body, and we felt that he could play left wing and we could protect him, but there was no need to protect him the way he played tonight. And the way that line was playing, weren't going to put him back to centre. We would just continue playing him there."

The Oilers benefitted from having their full personnel to choose from to begin the game, which started with a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tripping penalty that was quickly jumped on by the Canucks to open the scoring. Draisaitl gave further confirmation to his coaching staff and his teammates that he was no worse for wear when he was out on the ice to take the ensuing defensive-zone draw.

"He had a couple of shifts and then we had that first penalty kill," Knoblauch said. "The faceoff's on the one side, and he's looking over like, 'Do you want me to take it?', so soon as he gave me that look, I knew that we were gonna be fine. He's going to have a heck of a game."

Vancouver, however, would get on the board only 21 seconds after their first power play began when J.T. Miller held onto the puck in the left circle and quickly fired across a pass to Elias Pettersson, whose low one-timer wasn't able to be picked up by Skinner before it went in to create a one-goal advantage for Vancouver in the opening five minutes.

Draisaitl delivers on the power play to tie the game at 1-1

The Oilers got a power play of their own with 9:23 gone in the opening frame and needed nearly three-quarters of the man advantage to find an opening for Connor McDavid to set up Leon Draisaitl in the right circle for the opening goal, but not on one of his patented one-timers.

The German opened up with space to accept his captain's pass before going far side with his effort, beating Silovs inside the far post to equalize 1-1 with just over nine minutes left in the opening period for his sixth goal of the postseason.

By staying in the lineup and picking up another power-play goal, Draisaitl has continued his streak of recording a point in every game of the playoffs so far to start the postseason with his 90th career postseason point in this his 56th career playoff game, making him the third fastest player in NHL history to reach the milestone behind Wayne Gretzky (43 GP) and Mario Lemieux (45 GP).

Edmonton would kill off another Vancouver power play before the intermission and even forced another opportunity late in the period, seeing Mattias Ekholm's open shot from the slot stopped well by Silovs before the rebound trickled loose to Hyman, who slid and tried to get to it before the period expired but hit the side of the Canucks' net.

McDavid added an assist to become only one of three players in NHL history to have 13 assists in the first seven games of a postseason, and the captain is now on a seven-game assist streak to begin the playoffs, tying Mark Messier for the longest stretch in club history.

SECOND PERIOD

It wouldn't go down as another power-play tally, but the Canucks made the most of an early four-on-four situation in the middle frame to put themselves back into the lead – albeit only for less than 30 seconds before the Oilers replied in earnest.

Derek Ryan and Nils Höglander took minor penalties near the beginning of the period, and the Canucks would win the ensuing offensive-zone draw and kick the puck back to Carson Soucy, who let fly a quick wrist shot at waist height that was knocked down by the stick of Brock Boeser, fooling Stuart Skinner with a deflection that snuck through his five-hole only 53 seconds into the frame.

The Canucks' fans hadn't even sat back in their seats before Mattias Ekholm had the puck fall onto his stick in the slot for a hard shot that the Swede buried into the top shelf on Silovs' glove side just 21 seconds after the Oilers fell behind 2-1. Ekholm now has goals in back-to-back games after scoring his second goal of the postseason, marking just the second time in his career that he recorded more than one goal in a postseason and the first time he's ever scored in back-to-back playoff games.

For the next 17 minutes, it looked like this game would go to the third period deadlocked at two, but an innocuous shot from Nikita Zadorov off a zone entry restored Vancouver's lead in the last two minutes after the Russian tucked his tight-angle shot under the crossbar with Skinner hugging his right post.

The Oilers trailed 3-2 heading into the final period and would need to come from behind to avoid taking a 2-0 series deficit back to Edmonton to continue the series for Games 3 & 4.

THIRD PERIOD

The third period was all Oilers, and the Canucks did everything that was required defensively to make sure this high-excitement match saw sudden death.

"I was happy with the first, I was happy with the second, but definitely, the third was our best and we just pressured," Knoblauch said. "I thought we simplified the game and showed a little more urgency than we played in Game 1, and we had the week off. But we need more of that. All four lines played well, but we had a lot of good shifts from our first line, which takes a lot of pressure off everyone else."

McDavid was a man on a mission all night and had five shots to his name after regulation had ended after he endured the first playoff game of his career without a shot on goal in Game 1 on Wednesday, when Edmonton registered only 18 shots that were the lowest amount the Oilers have recorded in a playoff game during the McDavid-Draisaitl era.

The Oilers captain's shot count didn't include when he rattled the post 17 seconds into the third period after Edmonton began the frame with 1:46 of carry-over power-play time from Pius Suter's interference call before the break against who else than McDavid himself.

The Blue & Orange hemmed the tired hosts into their own end, finishing the period with a 15-2 shot supremacy, but it was off a fast break by McDavid following a turnover by the Canucks at the Oilers' blueline that sent the captain in along on a breakaway that got us back to a tie game with just under three-quarters of the final frame left to play.

McDavid managed to poke the puck past the long-reaching stick of defenceman Tyler Myers, sending himself in alone to put his wrist shot over the right pad of Silovs to tie things up at 3-3 with his second goal of the playoffs and third point of Game 2.

The Oilers had their best opportunity to win it amidst their unstoppable pressure over the remaining 14:33 of the period when Ekholm had an opportunity at the back post off a quick neutral-zone transition and pass to the back post by Hyman, but the Canucks' defenders were able to get a twig to it and send the chance away from harm.

Despite Edmonton's pressure, we were bound for sudden death where Edmonton looked to continue that third-period energy and capitalize upon it.

OVERTIME

Make no mistake, the Oilers earned this one.

After a dominating third period looking like the team that was more likely to leave Game 2 victorious, the Oilers got rewarded for their tireless pressure when Evan Bouchard showed patience with the puck before putting an effort on goal that was put into the Canucks' own net by defenceman Ian Cole, awarding the Oilers a moment on the ice to swarm their defenceman and celebrate a massive victory on Friday night.

"I think in game one, I know his composure and just being holding the puck, you know, it wasn't quite making the plays he was tonight. And, you know, we had a week off. You know, we played the game, and now at game two, you know, the plays that he made, you know, I don't know how many times held it, got around the defender and made a play kind of similar to the. On the goal, you know, did get a fortunate bounce, but, you know, put himself in that position. I thought he made some nice plays.

The 4-3 victory earns them a split of the series going back to Edmonton for Games 3 & 4 at Rogers Place on Sunday and Tuesday night in ICE District

Bouchard banks a shot off Vancouver's d-man to win it in OT

