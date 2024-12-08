GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blues 2

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers spoiled the returns of Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to Oil Country on Saturday night, claiming a 4-2 victory in the two skaters' first game at Rogers Place since signing offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues this past offseason.

The Oilers carried a three-goal lead into the third period behind goals from Corey Perry, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, but it was Dylan Holloway who scored against his former team to spark a late rally for St. Louis, who made it 3-2 with over seven minutes remaining off a power-play goal from former Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours.

Defenceman Troy Stecher gave the Oilers much-needed insurance inside the final six minutes of regulation, scoring his first goal in Blue & Orange on a wrist shot from the half-boards to hold off the Blues' comeback with a 4-2 victory on home ice.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner earned first-star honours with 29 saves, outduelling fellow countryman Jordan Binnington, who made 18 saves on 22 shots as one of the netminders who was picked over Skinner to represent Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston in February.

The Oilers improve to 15-10-2 with their second straight victory as they now look ahead to hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place on Tuesday.