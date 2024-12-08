GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blues 2

The Oilers defeat the Blues 4-2 to spoil the returns of Philip Broberg & Dylan Holloway to Rogers Place for the first time since signing offer sheets with St. Louis in the offseason

DEV_5781_1600
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers spoiled the returns of Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to Oil Country on Saturday night, claiming a 4-2 victory in the two skaters' first game at Rogers Place since signing offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues this past offseason.

The Oilers carried a three-goal lead into the third period behind goals from Corey Perry, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, but it was Dylan Holloway who scored against his former team to spark a late rally for St. Louis, who made it 3-2 with over seven minutes remaining off a power-play goal from former Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours.

Defenceman Troy Stecher gave the Oilers much-needed insurance inside the final six minutes of regulation, scoring his first goal in Blue & Orange on a wrist shot from the half-boards to hold off the Blues' comeback with a 4-2 victory on home ice.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner earned first-star honours with 29 saves, outduelling fellow countryman Jordan Binnington, who made 18 saves on 22 shots as one of the netminders who was picked over Skinner to represent Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston in February.

The Oilers improve to 15-10-2 with their second straight victory as they now look ahead to hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

Oilers hold off the Blues to stay hot with a 4-2 win

FIRST PERIOD

Welcome back to Oil Country, boys.

Ahead of their return to Rogers Place on Saturday night for the first time as Blues, both Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway expressed their love of playing in Edmonton and their excitement over facing their former team following Blues practice on Friday afternoon.

It's safe to say Oilers fans and their old teammates were excited to see them for different reasons.

Broberg and Holloway were both booed on their first touches of the puck by the fans inside Rogers Place – a trend that would continue until the final whistle for their decisions this past offseason to sign offer sheets with St. Louis.

If there were any carryover for the Oilers from their unceremonious moves to Missouri, those would be quickly dispelled after both skaters found themselves minus-1 on the scoresheet for being on the ice for Edmonton's opening goal 12:25 into the first period.

Perry deflects in Nurse's low shot for his fifth goal of the season

Broberg vacated the front of the net and applied pressure to Leon Draisaitl in the right circle as he button-hooked toward the boards, leaving an avenue in front for Darnell Nurse to take a pass from the German and deliver a low shot on goal toward an unchecked Corey Perry coming out from below the goal line.

The 39-year-old put the perfect touch on Nurse's effort to deflect the puck behind his back and inside the far post on goaltender Jordan Binnington to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Perry notched his fifth goal of the season in the first frame and his 13th career goal against the Blues, breaking a tie with Jeff Skinner for the most goals versus St. Louis among active Oilers on the roster.

Perry briefly left the bench for the Oilers later in the period from taking a puck to the hand, but the veteran forward would be no worse for wear after returning for the start of the middle frame.

SECOND PERIOD

Broberg offered up a gift to Connor McDavid under six minutes into the middle frame to get the captain on the scoresheet with an unassisted marker that made it 2-0 for the Oilers.

With Zach Hyman chasing the young Swedish defenceman behind the St. Louis net, Broberg tried to throw a backhand up the wall to clear the puck from danger, but instead struck the leg of St. Albert product Colton Parayko to direct the puck right into the path of his 4 Nations Face-Off teammate McDavid in the slot.

McDavid graciously picked up the loose puck and quickly fired it five-hole on Binnington, doubling Edmonton's lead with his 13th goal of the season.

McDavid gets on the sheet unassisted via Broberg's giveaway

Edmonton was unlucky not to take a three-goal lead soon after, seeing Connor Brown's initial shot slide through the five-hole of Binnington and being put over the line by the winger on his second effort after the whistle blew from the referee losing sight of the puck. It looked like it'd be overturned for what appeared to be a sure-fire third goal for the Oilers, but the officials upheld their original decision.

Broberg and Holloway weren't the only players looking to put one past their former club after Kasperi Kapanen – who was claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Nov. 17 – struck the crossbar a few minutes later with a shot off the rush from the top of the left circle.

But the Oilers took their deserved three-goal lead with 5:23 to go in the period, converting off a perfect back-door feed from McDavid for Hyman to score his third goal in his last two games since returning from injury.

Hyman redirects home McDavid's back-door pass for a 3-0 lead

THIRD PERIOD

If you expected third-period drama, that's what you got on Hockey Night in Canada.

Inevitably, Holloway had a hand in it.

The former Oilers forward got the Blues on the board in his return to Rogers Place by one-timing a pass out front from Robert Thomas glove side on Stuart Skinner, who was undone for the first time on Saturday after his defence lost their coverage during the previous goal-mouth scramble around his crease.

The Oilers had to kill off 1:09 of a five-on-three power play for the Blues and got through the first infraction to Mattias Ekholm, but Jake Neighbours converted on the remaining man advantage to pull St. Louis within one at 3-2 with under seven minutes left in regulation.

But thankfully, defenceman Troy Stecher picked a terrific time to score his first Oilers goal, sifting a seemingly harmless wrist shot on goal that fooled Binnington for the insurance goal that Edmonton desperately needed late in the game.

With 5:22 remaining, the 30-year-old blueliner took a shot from along the boards that went through traffic and under the left arm of one of Canada's goaltenders for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in February, restoring Edmonton's two-goal lead and a 4-2 victory on Saturday night.

Stecher's first Oilers goal provides late insurance vs. St. Louis

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Kapanen to face former Blues team on Saturday

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

BLOG: Holloway & Broberg return to Oil Country for first time as Blues

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Jacob Perrault from Canadiens

TAIT'S DEBATE: McDavid & family shine on special night at Rogers Place

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Blue Jackets 3

BLOG: Knoblauch welcomes fellow Golden Bears alumni Kilam back to Edmonton

PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman back in lineup for Thursday's clash vs. Columbus

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

RELEASE: Ekholm & Arvidsson to play for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Avalanche 1

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Avalanche

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Utah HC 3 (OT)

BLOG: Caggiula thankful to receive more opportunities with the Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports kids with cancer in Oil Country

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Utah HC