GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

CHICAGO, IL – It's not necessarily about how many goals your power play scores, but when.

After going 0-for-3 with the man advantage during regulation, the Oilers power play came up with the clutch goal at four-on-three through Zach Hyman 1:36 into overtime to stem a late comeback from the Blackhawks at United Center and win their second straight game in sudden death with a 4-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Edmonton built themselves a 3-1 lead past the eight-minute mark in the third period off Jeff Skinner's 10th goal of the season and Leon Draisaitl's league-leading 38th tally before Chicago fought back to force overtime with Ryan Donato's power-play marker and Alec Martinez' equalizer with 3:44 remaining.

Teuvo Teravainen, who had two assists for the Blackhawks, was guilty of a too-many-men penalty in overtime, giving the Oilers the opportunity to rectify three failed power plays in regulation that captain Connor McDavid helped complete with a perfect pass to Zach Hyman in front to deflect home the game-winner past netminder Arvid Soderblom.

Calvin Pickard was excellent by making 29 saves on 32 shots for the Oilers to improve to 10-1-0 over his last 11 starts, while Soderblom was also excellent in the opposite crease with 34 saves for the Blackhawks in defeat.

"First of all, Picks was unreal for us. He made some really big saves early in the game, too," Jeff Skinner said. "I think he made some real good saves, but we just stuck with it. Obviously, the power play gets one at the end there for us and we get the two points, which is what we're after, but it's one of those games where we had to grind it out."

Winger Viktor Arvidsson notched Edmonton's other goal in the second period, and Leon Draisaitl took over the NHL's points lead from Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon with a goal and an assist that gives the German 81 points (38 goals) in 54 games this season.

Draisaitl and MacKinnon will go head-to-head in Edmonton's last game before the start of the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Friday night at Rogers Place when the Oilers host the Avalanche.