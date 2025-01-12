GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 3

CHICAGO, IL – It was by no means a breeze in the Windy City.

After falling behind by multiple goals for the second straight game on Saturday night, the Edmonton Oilers fought back to earn themselves a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center to conclude their four-game road trip with three victories.

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno staked the Blackhawks to a 2-0 advantage after 20 minutes before the Oilers evened things up at three in the second period with tallies from Vasily Podkolzin, Adam Henrique and Corey Perry, setting up the opportunity for Zach Hyman to put his side ahead in the final frame on their only power play of the contest 7:18 into the period.

Forward Leon Draisaitl recorded two assists to increase his point streak against the Blackhawks to 17 games (13G, 19A), giving the German five goals and 10 assists in his last eight contests, and Corey Perry now has three points (1G, 2A) in his previous four appearances after scoring one of Edmonton's three goals during the second period.

Forward Adam Henrique scored Edmonton's second for his third goal in three contests, while a goal and an assist for Vasily Podkolzin marked the Russian winger's first multi-point game since Dec. 12. Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 19 saves on 22 shots to reach double-digit victories.

The Oilers will return to Rogers Place to host the Los Angeles Kings in a Pacific Division battle on Monday night before embarking on a three-game road trip through Minnesota, Colorado and Vancouver next week.