GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 3

The Oilers fight back from a two-goal deficit to the Blackhawks in the first period on Saturday night to earn a 4-3 victory at the United Center in the final game of their four-game road trip

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

CHICAGO, IL – It was by no means a breeze in the Windy City.

After falling behind by multiple goals for the second straight game on Saturday night, the Edmonton Oilers fought back to earn themselves a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center to conclude their four-game road trip with three victories.

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno staked the Blackhawks to a 2-0 advantage after 20 minutes before the Oilers evened things up at three in the second period with tallies from Vasily Podkolzin, Adam Henrique and Corey Perry, setting up the opportunity for Zach Hyman to put his side ahead in the final frame on their only power play of the contest 7:18 into the period.

Forward Leon Draisaitl recorded two assists to increase his point streak against the Blackhawks to 17 games (13G, 19A), giving the German five goals and 10 assists in his last eight contests, and Corey Perry now has three points (1G, 2A) in his previous four appearances after scoring one of Edmonton's three goals during the second period.

Forward Adam Henrique scored Edmonton's second for his third goal in three contests, while a goal and an assist for Vasily Podkolzin marked the Russian winger's first multi-point game since Dec. 12. Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 19 saves on 22 shots to reach double-digit victories.

The Oilers will return to Rogers Place to host the Los Angeles Kings in a Pacific Division battle on Monday night before embarking on a three-game road trip through Minnesota, Colorado and Vancouver next week.

The Oilers erase a pair of two-goal deficits to win in the Windy City

FIRST PERIOD

Just like in the Steel City, things didn't go according to plan for the Oilers during the opening frame in the Windy City, trailing 2-0 entering the first intermission off goals from Teuvo Teravainen and captain Nick Foligno.

It could've been a different story for the Blue & Orange if Ty Emberson's clean shot during an odd-man rush early in the contest didn't strike the far post, with the 24-year-old blueliner still searching for his first goal in an Oilers uniform in his 40th game with the club since coming to Edmonton from San Jose this past offseason in the Cody Ceci trade.

Under two minutes later, a giveaway by Brett Kulak in the defensive zone turned over possession to the Blackhawks, who worked it down low through Foligno and into the slot for Teravainen to one-time a shot along the ice that banked in off the post against goaltender Calvin Pickard for the 1-0 lead.

After setting up the opening goal, Foligno got on the end of a hard and lucky bounce off the backboards from a shot taken by the night's first goalscorer in Teravainen, resulting in the Chicago captain putting it away at the near post to double the Blackhawk's advantage before the break.

Edmonton's three-game win streak at the United Center was in jeopardy of being broken through 20 minutes, and the Oilers had won only six games this season when facing a deficit after 20 minutes of play – still the fourth-best in the NHL behind only Colorado (9), Seattle (8) and Vegas (7). Three of those comebacks came when the deficit was two goals or more, which trailed only Minnesota (4), Seattle (4) and Carolina (4).

Leon talks following the Oilers comeback victory in Chicago

SECOND PERIOD

Edmonton's strong pushback during the middle frame for the second straight contest began only 22 seconds after the restart with Vasily Podkolzin's sixth goal of the season that cut into Chicago's lead.

A quick regroup by the Oilers off a missed pass by the Blackhawks in the neutral zone sent their second line of Arvidsson, Draisaitl and Podkolzin back the other way on a rush that was finished off in front by the Russian after his Swedish linemate rounded the Chicago net and threw it out front for him to score his sixth goal of the season.

An assist for Draisaitl moved his point streak against the Blackhawks to a whopping 17 games, which is the longest active streak in the NHL for any player against any franchise. The German has now produced at least a point in eight straight outings.

"I think we just cleaned up our puck play a little bit," Draisaitl said. "I think both nights, it was more mental than anything. I thought we were skating pretty well both nights, but I think our puck play got better. We're passing the puck better, and when you value the puck like that, we've got a lot of great players on our team.

"What separates us from a lot of teams is when we have clean puck movement, it makes us really, really fast and really tough to handle."

Podkolzin's fifth cuts into Chicago's lead early in the second period

The Blackhawks restored their two-goal lead on a hard turn-around shot in the slot from forward Ryan Donato just after the period's halfway mark that was set up by former Oilers' 2010 first-overall pick Taylor Hall.

Donato registered goals in back-to-back games after scoring in the first half of Chicago's back-to-back on Friday night that ended in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings – the same score as Edmonton's defeat to Pittsburgh two days ago.

Connor McDavid hit the side of the post a few minutes later before Zach Hyman was set up in front for two dangerous chances that the winger – who was reunited on the top line with McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – couldn't put away, but the Oilers were pressing hard to get another goal back and their hard work would result in them tying the game before the second intermission.

After Emberson hit the post early in the opening frame, the Eau Claire, WI product had one of his waist-high attempts on goal deflected home in front by Adam Henrique to draw the Oilers back within one at 3-2 with 4:11 left in the period on the 34-year-old winger's sixth goal of the season.

Henrique deflects in Emberson's shot to cut the deficit to 3-2

Henrique's tally was his third goal in his last three games, and Emberson's helper was his sixth of the campaign, giving him three assists over his last eight contests.

With two-and-a-half minutes left in the period, a knock-down by Kasperi Kapanen along the wall allowed the Oilers to complete the comeback before the intermission, getting the puck to former Blackhawk Corey Perry in the left circle to beat Soderblom inside the far post with a snap shot that tied the game at three.

The veteran 39-year-old now has three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games, and there was everything to play for entering the final frame at the United Center on Saturday.

Perry ties the game in Chicago before the second intermission

THIRD PERIOD

One clutch power play and one critical penalty kill are what the Oilers needed to snatch victory in Chicago.

Defenceman Nolan Allen's tripping penalty 6:18 into the period on Connor Brown ended up costing Chicago dearly, sending one of the NHL's most potent power plays to the man advantage with the opportunity to take the lead for the first time on Saturday despite trailing by two at the end of the opening frame.

Draisaitl made the quick decision to fire one on goal from the top of the right circle that Zach Hyman found first before turning around and firing it past Soderblom to lift the Oilers into a 4-3 advantage with under 13 minutes remaining in regulation.

Hyman's PP rebound lifts the Oilers into a 4-3 third-period lead

Action simmered down until things picked back up in the final minute, where forward Mattias Janmark looked to have had his stick taken out of his hands by Connor Bedard outside Edmonton's blueline with an empty Chicago net in his sights, but no call was made by the officials.

Moments later, Adam Henrique was guilty of a high-stick against Tyler Bertuzzi, setting up a dramatic finish with the Blackhawks getting a six-on-four opportunity to tie the game at the depth.

Chicago failed to find the equalizer before an offensive-zone face-off represented their last opportunity to get a last-gasp goal, but it hopped over the stick of a Blackhawks' defenceman to allow the Oilers to escape danger and preserve their 4-3 victory at the United Center.

