GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Avalanche 1

Stuart Skinner makes 27 saves & Vasily Podkolzin scores in a third straight game on Saturday to give the Oilers their third straight victory in a 4-1 win over the Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers v Colorado Avalanche

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

DENVER, CO – Goaltender Stuart Skinner put in a First-Star performance on Saturday night with 27 saves as the Edmonton Oilers claimed their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Oilers netminder nearly got to Nikolai Kovalenko's opening goal on the power play in the first period, but his teammates weren't about to let his stellar performance be spoiled after they scored the next four goals to complete the back-to-back sweep for the Blue & Orange this weekend.

Forward Vasily Podkolzin scored in a third straight game, notching the game-winning goal on a deflection in the second period after Connor McDavid made a terrific pass to Kasperi Kapanen in the opening frame to tie the game on his first goal on an Oilers uniform. Defenceman Troy Stecher recorded an assist on the Russian's tally, giving the defenceman assists in three straight games.

Brett Kulak notched his fifth goal of the season with a seeing-eye shot through traffic in the final frame before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-netter, completing Edmonton's only multi-point performance against Colorado with a goal and assist and giving No. 93 goals in consecutive contests.

The Oilers improved to 13-9-2 and pulled to within five points of first place in the Pacific Division after the Vegas Golden Knights were shut out 6-0 by Utah Hockey Club. Edmonton will face Vegas on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in a massive four-point game that will conclude their three-game road trip.

Stuart Skinner stops 27 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Avalanche

FIRST PERIOD

Get strapped in for some incredible Saturday night hockey.

The Oilers and Avalanche waged a dead-even opening period at Ball Arena in Denver, finishing the frame tied 1-1 and 10-10 in shots. Five of the last seven meetings between the two clubs went to overtime, including Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Final, and it looked like another close one was on the cards after 20 minutes on Saturday night.

Colorado struck first late on their opening power play with Mattias Janmark in the box for Edmonton – thanks in large part to a pick laid on Connor Brown at the Oilers' blue line by Ivan Ivan to open up space for his team's second-unit power play as they came into the zone. With extra space to exploit, Artturi Lehkonen glided into the slot and placed a pass onto the tape of Nikolai Kovalenko for a one-timer from the left circle that trickled past Stuart Skinner despite the netminder getting a big piece of the Russian's shot.

The power-play goal ended Edmonton's short-handed streak at eight games (17-for-17).

Almost five minutes later, McDavid put together an incredible shift to help orchestrate the tying goal after he broke the ankles of one of the League's top-tier defencemen in Cale Makar before protecting the puck around Colorado's net and throwing a delicious dish to Kasperi Kapanen across the crease to set up the Finnish forward's first goal in an Oilers uniform – his second of the campaign.

McDavid extended his point streak to five games, totalling five goals and five assists, while Nugent-Hopkins' secondary helper makes it points in back-to-back games for the longest-tenured Oiler.

Kapanen scores his first Oilers goal off McDavid's feed

SECOND PERIOD

Vasily Pod-GOAL-zin can't stop scoring.

Podkolzin didn't find the back of the net in his first 21 games with the Oilers, but you could tell it was coming for the Russian, who's starting to break out in a big way for the Blue & Orange after scoring in a third straight game 6:12 into the middle frame to give his side the 2-1 lead.

Defenceman Troy Stecher fired a high shot on goal from the top of Colorado's zone that was deflected past Georgiev by Podkolzin to secure the Oilers winger his second career goal-scoring streak of three games – having done it last as a member of the Vancouver Canucks from Apr. 12-18, 2022.

Just like Podkolzin, Stecher's assist was also his third in as many games and leaves the 30-year-old blueliner six helpers shy of 100 for his career.

After Edmonton's PK streak ended in the first period at eight games, three more important kills and seven steady saves from Stuart Skinner in the middle frame went a long way in keeping Colorado off the board in the period as the Oilers took a 2-1 advantage into the intermission.

The Oilers were looking to win for the 10th time this season when leading after two periods, having gone 9-1-2 in their previous 12 games with the lead after 40 minutes. Edmonton also had five wins this season after surrendering the game's opening goal.

Podkolzin scores in a third straight game to take the lead

THIRD PERIOD

There's Podkolzin's streak, and there's also the impressive contributions of Brett Kulak this season – whose career-high for goals came during the 2017-18 campaign when he scored six goals in 57 games as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Parkland County Kid is well on his way to shattering that number after notching his fifth goal in the third period – a total he's amassed so far this season in only 24 games – to lift the Oilers into a two-goal lead with 16:04 remaining in the final frame.

Defenceman Ty Emberson passed it along the blue line to Kulak, who let fly a waist-high wrist shot that went straight through the traffic in front of Colorado's net and under the right arm of Georgiev for the 3-1 advantage. Emberson and Jeff Skinner got the assists.

The Avalanche pulled their netminder for the final three minutes, but after Stuart Skinner made an unreal sprawling save to take away a one-timer for Nathan MacKinnon, the Oilers were able to ice their third straight victory with a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins empty-netter with 1:32 left in regulation.

The Oilers head to Las Vegas, where they look to complete the perfect road trip on Wednesday night against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

