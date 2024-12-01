GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Avalanche 1

DENVER, CO – Goaltender Stuart Skinner put in a First-Star performance on Saturday night with 27 saves as the Edmonton Oilers claimed their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Oilers netminder nearly got to Nikolai Kovalenko's opening goal on the power play in the first period, but his teammates weren't about to let his stellar performance be spoiled after they scored the next four goals to complete the back-to-back sweep for the Blue & Orange this weekend.

Forward Vasily Podkolzin scored in a third straight game, notching the game-winning goal on a deflection in the second period after Connor McDavid made a terrific pass to Kasperi Kapanen in the opening frame to tie the game on his first goal on an Oilers uniform. Defenceman Troy Stecher recorded an assist on the Russian's tally, giving the defenceman assists in three straight games.

Brett Kulak notched his fifth goal of the season with a seeing-eye shot through traffic in the final frame before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-netter, completing Edmonton's only multi-point performance against Colorado with a goal and assist and giving No. 93 goals in consecutive contests.

The Oilers improved to 13-9-2 and pulled to within five points of first place in the Pacific Division after the Vegas Golden Knights were shut out 6-0 by Utah Hockey Club. Edmonton will face Vegas on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in a massive four-point game that will conclude their three-game road trip.