GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 2 (OT)

KANATA, ON – Leaving the nation's capital with a capital 'W'.

Defenceman Jake Walman scored the game-winner on the power play with 2:36 remaining in overtime on Tuesday night to secure the Edmonton Oilers the extra point in a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators, putting an end to their three-game losing streak in the final match of a lengthy five-game road trip.

Making his season debut after missing the first six games due to injury, Walman blasted a slap shot under the crossbar behind netminder Linus Ullmark with one second left on a penalty to Tim Stützle in extra time after the Senators erased a two-goal lead with two goals in 1:36 early in the third period.

"It was a long time sitting out, so probably a little relief," Walman said of scoring the winner in his return to the lineup. "I'm just happy to be back, and we've got a great team. I thought we played a good game and we were fortunate to win it... It'll be a bit of an adjustment. Probably a couple of games until I feel like myself again, but the biggest thing is just mentally getting back out there with the guys. It feels good to finally be back."

Oilers captain Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the season with the man advantage in the first period before rookie Isaac Howard notched his first career NHL goal in the middle frame to increase the lead to 2-0 before Dylan Cozens and Thomas Chabot quickly erased the deficit after the intermission.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 19 saves, securing his 100th career victory on the night when forward Adam Henrique celebrated his 1,000th career game.

Rookie Matt Savoie earned an assist on Walman's game-winning tally in overtime along with Mattias Ekholm, while Evan Bouchard picked up his first point of the season with an assist on McDavid's opening tally. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also contributed helpers.

The Oilers improve to 3-3-1 on the season as they return home to host the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place on Thursday before hitting the road again for back-to-back games on the West Coast this weekend against the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken.

"It's great momentum going back home," Skinner said. "Obviously, we got Montreal, then a big back-to-back on the road again. So the first stretch here I think is a pretty tough schedule, and for us to be able to finish this road trip off with a win just really helps out because it could have been an ugly road trip, but we were able to manage two wins, which is huge."