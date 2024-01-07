GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman's career year continued Saturday as he scored all three Oilers goals in a 3-1 decision over the Ottawa Senators for the team's seventh consecutive victory.

The veteran forward tallied his 23rd, 24th and 25th goals of the season during the Hockey Night in Canada matchup, vaulting him up to fourth in the Rocket Richard Trophy race – tied with Artemi Panarin of the Rangers and five behind former teammate Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs.

Both Stuart Skinner and Anton Forsberg were pitching shutouts until late in the second period when the Oilers finally broke the goose egg as Hyman got his stick on an Evan Bouchard point shot on the power play with 1:52 on the clock.

The man-advantage marker was originally credited to Bouchard but got changed to Hyman midway through the third period that saw the winger tally two more goals for his fourth career hat-trick.

"You can't really say too many good things about him," Bouchard said of Hyman, as the defenceman picked up a trio of assists on the hat-trick. "He's all over the ice, does it defensively, works down low, puts his body on the line beside the net, and he's getting rewarded for it. Everybody in the room is happy to see it."

"It's nice to see him getting the goals," echoed Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. "He's been working hard for them, and he's playing with some good players, but he just does so many little things that we appreciate."