GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sabres 2

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Stuart Skinner stood his ground by making 40 saves, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded two goals – including the winner with 8:59 left in the third period – for his second straight multi-point performance on Saturday afternoon in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Place.

After Buffalo winger Alex Tuch opened the scoring with 3:32 left in the first period, winger Jeff Skinner notched his eighth tally of the campaign just 17 seconds later for Edmonton before Nugent-Hopkins erased another one-goal deficit during the middle frame with the finish off a terrific deke from Kasperi Kapanen.

Nugent-Hopkins buried his 15th goal of the season in the final frame after being set up in the right circle by defenceman Darnell Nurse, lifting the Oilers to a 3-2 lead that would stand thanks to Stuart Skinner's stellar afternoon between the pipes for the Oilers to pick up his 19th victory of the campaign.

With the two points, the Oilers pass the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division with a 31-15-3 record, going 2-1-0 in the absence of Connor McDavid due to the captain's suspension, including back-to-back wins over the Sabres and Canucks.

The Oilers will continue their season-high six-game road trip on Monday against the Seattle Kraken.