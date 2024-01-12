GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

THIRD PERIOD & OVERTIME

It took more than 43 minutes for either side to find twine, but the Red Wings drew first blood at the 3:34 mark of the third when Andrew Copp beat Pickard with a long wrist shot through traffic.

Edmonton challenged the play for goaltender interference after it appeared Christian Fischer bumped into the goalie's glove during his screen. The review was brief, though, as the goal was upheld and the Oilers got dinged with the delay-of-game penalty for their troubles.

McDavid scored the equalizer in outlandish fasion at the 9:12 mark, pouncing on a loose puck just inside the Detroit blue line, weaving his way through the Red Wings defenders and beating Lyon with a deke to his forehand for his 16th – and possibly most spectacular – goal of the season.

With exactly six minutes to go in regulation, the Oilers struck again for their first lead of the night as Hyman buried a shot from the high slot after an impressive setup from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for his team-leading 26th of the season.

Just 2:03 later, though, the Red Wings made it a tie game again as Olli Maata knocked home a loose puck in the crease after a pass attempt by Lucas Raymond hit Darnell Nurse's skate and hit Pickard, but the Oilers goalie couldn't locate the rebound.

The Oilers nearly beat the buzzer with the game-winner in the dying seconds as Evander Kane smacked in a shot with 11 seconds left, but the officials called off the goal immediately since Derek Ryan closed his hand on the errant puck moments before Kane converted.

The frustration was short-lived, though, as Nurse sniped a wrist shot past Lyon 80 seconds into sudden death to send the Oilers off to Montreal with another win and a date with the Canadiens on Saturday.