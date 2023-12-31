GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kings 2 (SO)

LOS ANGELES, CA – Make it four straight wins for the Blue & Orange after another gutsy comeback on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Connor McDavid recorded a goal and assist in his 600th career NHL game, while Derek Ryan scored the shootout winner as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind to claim their fourth straight victory with a 3-2 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings.

After Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe scored in the first period to make it 2-0, McDavid helped lead the charge in Edmonton's comeback over the middle frame with a tight-angle finish on the power play for his 13th goal of the season before he set up Leon Draisaitl to make it 2-2 with 4:31 remaining in the middle frame.

After overtime solved nothing, Derek Ryan sealed the extra point for the Oilers in the fourth round of the shootout after Stuart Skinner stopped Anze Kopitar beforehand to set up the Spokane, Wash. product's deciding goal the day after he celebrated his 37th birthday.

Skinner turned in another stellar performance, making 27 saves to outduel former Oilers netminder Cam Talbot, who stopped 25 of 26 shots in defeat.

The Oilers close out their three-game California road trip with the final game of a back-to-back against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.