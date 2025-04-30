GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kings 1 (Game 5)

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers did everything but score in the opening frame, dominating the Kings with a 19-4 shot advantage including 14-2 scoring chances and 7-0 high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

The visitors earned the first power play of the night at 4:26 when Andrei Kuzmenko stuck his leg out on Zach Hyman and took down the Oilers winger. Hyman took some extra time getting back up but appeared no worse for wear and Edmonton headed to the man advantage. Their shot barrage continued but they were unable to find the back of the net.

The Kings got their first PP opportunity soon after when Janmark got called for roughing on Jeff Mallot, launching the forward into goaltender Darcy Kuemper on a scrum in the crease.

The home side finally generated their first shot of the game on the man advantage just before the midway mark of the period, but Oilers killed Janmark's penalty and were leading shots 12-2.

With 8:34 left on the clock, the Oilers had their best chance of the period when Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard sprung free on a mini two-on-one, but Kuemper pushed across his crease and flashed the leather to deny the Edmonton blueliner after a setup from the captain.