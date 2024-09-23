GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Jets 2 (Preseason - OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Cam Dineen secured the Oilers the overtime victory on Sunday night in their 2024 pre-season debut, scoring the game-winning goal 1:17 into sudden death at Rogers Place in a 3-2 win over the Jets.
Forwards Vasily Podkolzin and Matt Savoie provided the assists on Dineen's deciding tally in overtime after 2024 first-round pick Sam O'Reilly erased an early lead for the Jets in the first period before winger Raphael Lavoie scored on the power play in the middle frame to temporarily give the Blue & Orange the 2-1 advantage.
Goaltenders Olivier Rodrigue and Collin Dellia split the victory, making seven and 11 saves respectively to help backstop the Blue & Orange to a victory in their first of eight matches this preseason.
After only 20 of their 57 players attending Training Camp were called into action on Sunday, the Oilers will need contributions from everybody on Monday when they split up the squad for matches against their provincial rivals the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place and Scotiabank Saddledome.