GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Jets 2 (Preseason - OT)

FIRST PERIOD

Despite conceding the first goal in the opening seconds to the Jets, the Oilers responded quickly through their 2024 first-round pick Sam O'Reilly, who immediately made himself known to those in attendance at Rogers Place for Sunday's pre-season opener.

David Gustafsson put Winnipeg on the board only 17 seconds into the contest with a deflection off defenceman Logan Stanley's shot from the top of the left circle that the centre redirected past goaltender Oliver Rodrigue inside the right post for an early lead.

From that point onwards, the Oilers were firmly in command of the next 19:43 of the first period, ultimately tying the score almost three minutes later on a terrific turn in the neutral zone from Sam O'Reilly to open up space and accept a stretch pass through the middle from defenceman Cam Dineen.

The Oilers regrouped out of their own zone through blueliner Connor Carrick, who dished a laterallpass at the blueline to Dineen before the defenceman found O'Reilly opening up for a pass near the Jets' blueline. Turning with the puck, O'Reilly split the Winnipeg defence and quickly moved the puck to his backhand despite pressure and fired a low effort under the left pad of goaltender Eric Comrie to tie the game at 1-1.

"He was great," Lavoie said of his linemate. "Just the way he scored that first goal. He's really gifted offensively. For a young player, he really looked like he belonged out there. He didn't feel like he wasn't getting bullied out of the box."

O'Reilly was Edmonton's first-round selection at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas this past July after the club traded their 2025 first to Philadelphia to get the 32nd pick this year and get their guy. Early this preseason, the 18-year-old is giving fans, coaches and teammates what his future might hold in an Oilers sweater during the coming seasons.