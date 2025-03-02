GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Hurricanes 1

RALEIGH, NC – Goaltender Calvin Pickard had a terrific night with 35 saves, including 15 third-period stops, to guide the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at Lenovo Center that put an end to their five-game losing streak in the finale of their five-game road trip.

"That would have been a long flight back if we would have lost that," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "But I think a lot of guys should feel good about themselves because they worked hard to get a win out here. Obviously, the road trip wasn't to our standards with the wins and losses, but it was nice to get this one tonight."

After Adam Henrique scored short-handed in the first period and Corey Perry made it a two-goal game in the middle stanza, Pickard would be beaten once in the final frame on a Carolina power play before shutting the door the rest of the way – including a game-defining short-handed breakaway stop against Canes goalscorer Sebastian Aho in the final minute of regulation.

"He was great. He gives us a chance to win every night," Leon Draisaitl said of Pickard. "I think everybody in our room loves him. He's just a great teammate to have and we love playing for him. So yeah, he was great – especially that breakaway late."

Defenceman Evan Bouchard sealed the victory for Pickard with less than a second left in regulation by burying the insurance marker into an empty net, ending Edmonton's five-game losing streak as they head back to Oil Country for a three-game homestand at Rogers Place next week.

The Oilers will look to string together back-to-back victories on Tuesday night when they host the Anaheim Ducks.