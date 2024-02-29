GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman reached the 40-goal mark with a two-goal effort, while Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner for his first goal in 11 games on Wednesday night to earn the Edmonton Oilers the extra point in a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place.

"He's a guy that brings it every single day; brings it with a positive attitude and a smile on his face," McDavid said of Hyman. "Even when things aren't going well, he shows up and is the same every day and it's great to see him get rewarded. He's been playing great this year. He's banging in goals left, right and centre and it's been great for our team."

Hyman scored his 39th and 40th goals of the campaign in the first and second periods respectively to erase a 2-0 St. Louis lead and reach the 40-goal milestone for the first time in his career, reaching the mark in only 56 games and becoming the 13th player in franchise history to achieve the feat.

After some stellar defensive plays from the Oilers during the final frame helped force overtime, McDavid scored with 25.3 seconds left in sudden death to win it for Edmonton, notching his 22nd of the season to go along with two assists on the night to extend his home point streak to 24 games – totalling 13 goals and 44 assists.

Stuart Skinner stopped 32 of 34 shots for his 27th victory of the campaign, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed two assists for his second straight multi-point game.

The Oilers conclude their five-game homestand with a 2-2-1 record as they look forward now to Saturday's afternoon tilt with the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.