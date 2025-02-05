GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 2 (OT)

ST. LOUIS, MI – Winger Connor Brown finished off a terrific dangle and pass from Connor McDavid 2:33 into overtime on Tuesday night as the Edmonton Oilers battled their way to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center to end a two-game losing streak.

After leading 1-0 after 40 minutes on McDavid's second-period power-play goal, the Blues leveraged a Mattias Ekholm interference penalty into plenty of momentum and an equalizer on the man advantage through Jordan Kyrou before St. Albert product Colton Parayko put them up 2-1 almost three-and-a-half minutes later.

With Edmonton's net empty, forward Leon Draisaitl wouldn't have his tying goal overturned this time, driving home his league-leading 37th tally of the campaign off a pass from McDavid with 2:14 remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime, where Brown buried his first goal in 22 games past goaltender Jordan Binnington off a sublime move and assist from his team's captain to earn the Oilers the extra point.

McDavid notched his 23rd goal to go along with two assists on the night, while Draisaitl had a goal and an assist to grow his lead in the NHL's goalscoring race to five and pull to within a point of Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead in points with 79 in 53 games this season.

Evan Bouchard had two helpers, and Ekholm added a solitary helper in the victory that keeps Edmonton atop the Pacific Division with a 33-16-4 record.

The Oilers avoided extending a losing streak to three games for the first time since the opening three contests of the 2024-25 season and will move on to Chicago on Wednesday to wrap up back-to-back games at United Center against the Blackhawks.