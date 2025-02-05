GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Winger Connor Brown's first goal in 22 games in overtime on Tuesday night completes a hard-fought 3-2 victory for the Oilers over the Blues that puts an end to their two-game losing streak

Edmonton Oilers v St Louis Blues

© 2025 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

ST. LOUIS, MI – Winger Connor Brown finished off a terrific dangle and pass from Connor McDavid 2:33 into overtime on Tuesday night as the Edmonton Oilers battled their way to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center to end a two-game losing streak.

After leading 1-0 after 40 minutes on McDavid's second-period power-play goal, the Blues leveraged a Mattias Ekholm interference penalty into plenty of momentum and an equalizer on the man advantage through Jordan Kyrou before St. Albert product Colton Parayko put them up 2-1 almost three-and-a-half minutes later.

With Edmonton's net empty, forward Leon Draisaitl wouldn't have his tying goal overturned this time, driving home his league-leading 37th tally of the campaign off a pass from McDavid with 2:14 remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime, where Brown buried his first goal in 22 games past goaltender Jordan Binnington off a sublime move and assist from his team's captain to earn the Oilers the extra point.

McDavid notched his 23rd goal to go along with two assists on the night, while Draisaitl had a goal and an assist to grow his lead in the NHL's goalscoring race to five and pull to within a point of Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead in points with 79 in 53 games this season.

Evan Bouchard had two helpers, and Ekholm added a solitary helper in the victory that keeps Edmonton atop the Pacific Division with a 33-16-4 record.

The Oilers avoided extending a losing streak to three games for the first time since the opening three contests of the 2024-25 season and will move on to Chicago on Wednesday to wrap up back-to-back games at United Center against the Blackhawks.

McDavid has three points as the Oilers rally late to beat the Blues

FIRST PERIOD

Edmonton deserved a lead despite closing the opening frame in St. Louis scoreless, which saw them outshoot the Blues 13-3 to finish a period with 10 or more shots than their opponent for the 14th time this season.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner pushed away an early chance off defenceman Justin Faulk's shot from the point before the rebound hit forward Brayden Schenn in the midsection, but it somehow didn't find its way in for the hosts as the puck went out the other side of Edmonton's crease.

St. Louis would only produce three shots in the opening 20 minutes, and two of those attempts required Stuart Skinner to come up with Grade-A saves against centre Robert Thomas from the slot – once on a good read following a turnover by the Oilers in their own zone before he denied him again before the break with a left-pad stop when Thomas tried to shoot across him.

The Oilers were all over the Blues in the first stanza despite not finding the back of the net, extending o-zone time by forcing St. Louis into turnovers off the forecheck and making goaltender Jordan Binnington a busy man in the blue paint, who was fortunate Edmonton wasn't able to get one past him.

Mattias Ekholm was back in the lineup on Tuesday after missing Saturday's loss to Toronto due to illness and made a great pass from below the Blues' goal line to find Corey Perry in front to take two whacks at the puck that the veteran forward couldn't convert. Perry has been all over the net in recent games with three goals and an assist in his last five contests and was starting on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid for the second straight game.

Draisaitl had a back-door chance before the break where the Blues might've gotten away with a hook to prevent the German from finishing off McDavid's centring pass after St. Louis extended Edmonton's possession in the o-zone by turning the puck over trying to clear the puck.

The Oilers and Blues were scoreless heading into the second period, where the Oilers were plus-31 this season coming into Tuesday's tilt at Enterprise Center.

Leon speaks after the Oilers defeat the Blues 3-2

SECOND PERIOD

Connor McDavid played off a six-foot pass to Evan Bouchard in the right circle just over 30 seconds into the middle frame that the defenceman wired off the post and out of play for an early escape for the Blues, but Edmonton's chance to take the lead arrived a few minutes later on the game's first power play.

Defenceman Cam Fowler hooked Zach Hyman coming down on a rush to put the Oilers on the man advantage, where McDavid uncorked an unstoppable wrist shot as he came around the left circle that stunned Binnington in the Blues' crease to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead 5:50 into the second period.

The Oilers captain has now recorded at least a point in each of his last eight games against St. Louis and six goals in his last eight games overall that have pushed him up to 22 goals on the season. Leon Draisaitl's secondary assist pushed his personal point streak to four games (1G, 3A), while Evan Bouchard now has 4 points (1G, 3A) over a three-game streak thanks to the primary helper.

McDavid fires his 22nd goal past Binnington to open the scoring

Stuart Skinner had a shutout going through 40 minutes and preserved his bid for a third clean sheet this season with a breakaway stop on former Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours, poking the puck away from him with the poke check for another Grade-A save just before the eight-minute mark.

The Oilers would have another power play before the break on a high-sticking call against Radek Faksa for getting his stick up on Evan Bouchard, but the Blues would show some resilience while shorthanded to keep it a one-goal game heading into the third period.

Edmonton had 23 wins this season when leading after 40 minutes, trailing only Winnipeg (28) and New Jersey (24) for the most wins in that scenario and going 18-4-4 when scoring the game’s opening goal.

Kris speaks after Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis

THIRD PERIOD

After a Mattias Ekholm interference penalty 3:20 into the period completely turned the momentum over to the Blues, who'd take a 2-1 lead just over five-and-a-half minutes later, Leon Draisaitl would tie the game with the net empty with 2:14 left in the third period to send us to overtime at Enterprise Center.

And don't worry – this one would count.

Ekholm was hard done by when he lit up Brayden Schenn as the puck passed under his skates along the boards in the neutral zone for a penalty, which resulted in Jordan Kyrou tapping in to make it 1-1 after Brayden Schenn deflected it behind Stuart Skinner and across the goal line to Kyrou to score his team-leading 23rd goal.

The Blues were in complete control three-and-a-half minutes later when Robert Thomas found St. Albert, AB product Colton Parayko wide open in the right circle for a one-timer that beat Skinner over the right pad to lift St. Louis into the lead, leaving the Oilers with just over 11 minutes in eh third period to force the game to overtime.

It would've been a much taller task for the Blue & Orange had Robert Thomas not missed a yawning cage that opened up from a spin-around feed by Pavel Buchnevich near moments after the ensuing faceoff at centre ice, representing a huge let-off for the Oilers.

Forward Alexandre Texier also hit the post for the Blues soon after battling past Darnell Nurse off a turnover before the Oilers defenceman, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Tuesday, shovelled the rebound away from danger with his glove.

St. Louis' two major misses allowed the opportunity for Leon Draisaitl to get vengeance for his taken-back equalizer late in Saturday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring on a one-timer set up circle-to-circle pass from Connor McDavid that the German buried past a sliding Binnington with 2:14 on the clock in regulation.

Thankfully, there'd be no offside or any challenge on this one to allow Draisaitl to net his league-leading 37th goal of the campaign that got us to overtime with both teams having earned a point at the end of a high-energy third period.

Draisaitl ties the game late in the third for his 37th of the season

OVERTIME

Draisaitl could've been called for a penalty for pulling down Thomas in the neutral zone in sudden death before he struck the crossbar not long after on a leaning drive, where he flipped it past Binnington but not at enough of an angle to allow it to sneak it under the bar before it deflected out of play.

Edmonton's former players in Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg each took shifts in overtime, with the latter Swedish defenceman having a good look at ending the game on a chance from the left side that was stopped confidently by Stuart Skinner in St. Louis' last meaningful possession of the puck.

Connor McDavid had a tap-in opportunity at the left post that he struck iron with before the Oilers regrouped in the neutral zone, and McDavid wasn't going to let his near-miss be a talking point.

Crossing into the Blues zone, McDavid crossed up Holloway in the slot and threw a dime of a back-hand pass to Connor Brown to the left of St. Louis' crease, leading to the winger firing it on the first touch past Binnington to end the game and notch his first goal in 22 games, winning the Oilers the extra point.

Edmonton successfully avoided their first three-game losing streak since the first three games of the 2024-25 season and now heads to Chicago to wrap up back-to-back road games on Wednesday at United Center against the Blackhawks.

Brown's first-career OT goal gives the Oilers a 3-2 victory in St. Louis

