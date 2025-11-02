GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Evan Bouchard scored 2:43 into overtime on Saturday night to secure the Edmonton Oilers the extra point and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch his 100th career victory as an NHL head coach in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place.

Bouchard finished his own rebound off the feed from Leon Draisaitl in overtime to earn the Oilers the extra point after forward Andre Burakovsky's tally 3:13 into the third period for the Blackhawks ultimately forced sudden death, where Bouchard finished things off to give Coach Knoblauch his 100th career victory.

Leon Draisaitl and Jack Roslovic each scored goals on the power play for the Oilers, which went 2-for-4 against the Blackhawks and improved to 8-for-19 (50.0 percent) over its last six games.

Bouchard and Draisaitl both registered a goal and an assist, while Connor McDavid contributed three helpers.

Edmonton's record improved to 6-4-3 as they head on the road for back-to-back games, starting on Monday against the St. Louis Blues.