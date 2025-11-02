GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

Evan Bouchard scores the OT winner, Leon Draisaitl records a goal & an assist and Connor McDavid contributes three helpers for the Oilers on Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – Evan Bouchard scored 2:43 into overtime on Saturday night to secure the Edmonton Oilers the extra point and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch his 100th career victory as an NHL head coach in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place.

Bouchard finished his own rebound off the feed from Leon Draisaitl in overtime to earn the Oilers the extra point after forward Andre Burakovsky's tally 3:13 into the third period for the Blackhawks ultimately forced sudden death, where Bouchard finished things off to give Coach Knoblauch his 100th career victory.

Leon Draisaitl and Jack Roslovic each scored goals on the power play for the Oilers, which went 2-for-4 against the Blackhawks and improved to 8-for-19 (50.0 percent) over its last six games.

Bouchard and Draisaitl both registered a goal and an assist, while Connor McDavid contributed three helpers.

Edmonton's record improved to 6-4-3 as they head on the road for back-to-back games, starting on Monday against the St. Louis Blues.

Bouchard scores the OT winner in a 3-2 win over Chicago

FIRST PERIOD

Talk about holding your breath at both ends of the country.

With eyes on Game 7 of the World Series in Toronto, there were plenty of heart-stopping moments both at Rogers Centre and Rogers Place on Saturday night after Vasily Podkolzin couldn't convert on a penalty shot and Leon Draisaitl just missed on a near buzzer-beater in the final seconds of the frame.

Podkolzin got through in the neutral zone and was tripped up on a breakaway by Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard, leading to the Russian being awarded a penalty shot where he stretched out netminder Spencer Knight on his forehand but couldn't get all of his effort to lift it into the back of the net.

Late in the opening frame, the Oilers were on their first power play with Wyatt Kaiser in the box for tripping Leon Draisaitl, where the German looked to have beaten the buzzer before it sounded with a snipe under the blocker of Knight, but a review showed that time had just expired before it crossed the goal line.

Kris talks after getting his 100th NHL win on Saturday

SECOND PERIOD

Just 55 seconds into the frame on Kaiser's carry-over penalty, the Oilers struck first with the man advantage.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from Connor McDavid off a clean zone entry from the captain before putting it on a platter for Leon Draisaitl, who scored his ninth goal of the season from the top of the circle with a one-timer to make it 1-0 Oilers and extend his personal point streak to nine games (6G, 5A).

Draisaitl's 19th career goal against the Blackhawks moved his career point streak against Chicago to 19 games, which is his second-longest current active streak against one opponent (21GP vs. VAN). After having his five-game point streak snapped on Thursday in a 4-3 OT loss to the Rangers, Nugent-Hopkins got back on the scoresheet with an assist on Saturday to give him 13 points (5G, 8A) in 13 games this season.

Draisaitl opens the scoring on the power play with his ninth goal

The Blackhawks made it 1-1 before the period's midway mark on their own power-play goal scored on a tap-in for Tyler Bertuzzi set up by Connor Bedard, but the man advantage continued to be a strong point for the Oilers on Saturday night and this season.

Halfway through a tripping penalty to Colton Dach in the final five minutes of the period, winger Jack Roslovic – summoned to the top power-play unit on Saturday in place of David Tomasek – opened up in the crease to accept a back-door feed from Connor McDavid, who drew the penalty and provided the assist to help give Edmonton the 2-1 advantage.

"He was great," McDavid said of Roslovic. "He's been great since he's been here. It's pretty impressive. He didn't really have a camp, jumped right in and has looked really dangerous every game."

With the go-ahead goal, Roslovic now has four points in his last four games (2G, 2A), while Bouchard recorded his 190th career helper and is 10 away from reaching the 200-assist mark.

Roslovic adds another with the man advantage to make it 2-1 vs. Chicago

THIRD PERIOD

There was still hope for one team that plays in blue.

After the Blue Jays fell in the 11th inning to the Dodgers at Rogers Centre to end an incredible run, the Oilers were looking to defend their one-goal lead in the final frame at Rogers Place, but the Blackhawks had plans of their own by making it 2-2 only 3:19 into the third period.

Centre Ryan Greene made a pass from below the goal line to defenceman Artyom Levshunov in the right circle, seeing his rebound be put away in the crease by Andre Burakovsky to tie the game up and get this contest to overtime.

Connor talks after the Oilers defeated the Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime

OVERTIME

Evan Bouchard faced the music on Thursday, but in typical No. 2 fashion, he came up clutch when the Oilers needed him.

"Isn't that the most Bouch thing ever?" said McDavid, referencing Bouchard speaking about his turnovers on Thursday before scoring the winner tonight.

"Just stands in there like he does. You guys (the media) can say what you want about him. We love him in there. We know when he's at his best, he's among the very best. We got his back no matter what's going on. His play can be better, everyone's play can be better, but really happy for him to get that big goal and quiet some people a little bit."

Bouchard made sure the Oilers wouldn't suffer the same fate as the Jays, who failed to defend their lead late before losing it in extra innings, by notching the game-winner on a rebound off a terrific set-up by Leon Draisaitl at 2:17 of overtime.

Evan speaks after scoring the OT winner on Saturday against Chicago

McDavid carried the puck into Chicago's zone and temporarily lost his footing before collecting himself on one knee and pushing a pass to Leon Draisaitl to keep the sequence going as Mattias Ekholm changed to get Bouchard on the ice with the Dynamic Duo against some tired Blackhawks' skaters.

"You just want to keep it alive, obviously," McDavid said. "I thought it was two really good shifts by our guys in a row, and then we kind of got them hemmed there and you're just trying to keep it alive. Obviously, I'm taking on a forward and trying to make something happen, slip a little bit, but just kept it alive.

"Obviously, Leo and Bouch make a great play."

Bouchard tracked Draisaitl's movement as they crossed at the top of the circles before opening up on the left side to take a one-timer feed from the German, having his first attempt stopped beautifully by Knight before the blueliner flipped the rebound into the back of the net to secure the Oilers the extra point.

Bouchard buries his own rebound in overtime against Chicago

