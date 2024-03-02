GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Kraken 1

SEATTLE, WA – Stuart Skinner was sensational for the Oilers on Saturday in Seattle, making 24 saves and slamming the door on the Kraken in the final minute as Edmonton held on for a 2-1 win.

With the slim victory that also included goals from Leon Draisaitl and Brett Kulak, the Oilers moved into second place in the Pacific Division, one point up on the Vegas Golden Knights, who will face the Buffalo Sabres tonight with an opportunity to regain their position.

Saturday was Edmonton's third consecutive victory and Skinner's third in a row as well as the netminder has turned aside 94 of 99 shots he's faced for a sterling .949 save percentage.

"You look at the play of Skins the last three games, he's been outstanding and we've been tightening up a little bit defensively," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of the mini-streak. "The goaltending has been outstanding and he's been making big saves. The goal scoring hasn't been quite there that we would like. We haven't been able to find the net as often, but that'll come eventually."