GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flyers 1 (OT)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Back-to-back for Jack.

Forward Jack Roslovic scored 1:19 into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to victory for the second straight game in sudden death, giving them a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the first of back-to-back games to begin their seven-game road trip on Wednesday night.

Matt Savoie had two assists, setting up Roslovic on a two-on-none in overtime for the decisive tally, and Evan Bouchard notched his fourth goal of the season late in the first period to open the scoring, where Connor McDavid picked up an assist to stretch his current point streak to six games (4G, 7A).

"We have a really mature team; a lot of guys who are really confident in their abilities," Savoie said. "The dressing room is really calm. I don't think guys get too down on themselves, which is a good thing. Guys play confidently, so when everyone's doing that, we can build off it."

The Oilers dominated for nearly 40 minutes of the game before Matvei Michkov made it 1-1 late in the second period on the power play, setting the stage for a tightly-contested final 20 minutes and Roslovic earning the Oilers the extra point in overtime for a second straight game with his fifth goal of the campaign.

"We were playing great," Roslovic said. "They're a stingy defensive team, but I think we did a good job of staying patient and playing well defensively. For the second period, we dominated in their zone, so it's good to stack some wins."

Edmonton will continue its road trip with the second of back-to-back games on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.