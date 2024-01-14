GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

MONTREAL, QC – For the first time in franchise history, the Oilers have won 10 consecutive games.

And they did so in dramatic fashion on Hockey Night in Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal, beating the Canadiens 2-1 in overtime on the strength of an Evan Bouchard sudden-death Bouch Bomb.

The defenceman's 10th goal of the season at 2:01 of extra time allowed the Oilers to prevail on a night where they outshot their opponents 41-24, persevering against a hot goalie for the second straight game.

On Thursday it was Detroit's Alex Lyon who slammed the door through two periods, and on Saturday it was Sam Montembeault's turn to frustrate the Blue & Orange, but they broke their goose egg in the third once again before securing the victory in overtime.

"It's a great little streak we've got going," said Leon Draisaitl, who scored Edmonton's opening goal in the third. "There was a lot of wins in this organization for a long time, so it's kind of hard to believe that they never won 10 games in a row back then with the teams they had. But we'll obviously take it and it's something that no one can take from us from now on and we're just looking to continue that."