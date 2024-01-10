GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Blackhawks 1

CHICAGO, IL – A goal apiece from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid plus 25 saves from Stuart Skinner gave the Oilers their eighth consecutive victory on Tuesday as they edged the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 to open their three-game road trip.

Despite getting outshot 26-15 on the night, the Oilers locked down their defence against an inexperienced but hard-working Windy City squad and hung on for the win as they now have two eight-game streaks in the last month and a half, improving to 21-15-1 on the season.

"I think we were just good enough to get the win and it definitely wasn't our best game," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It wasn't a Picasso by any means, but sometimes you have to gut those out. We've certainly lost games that I felt like we should have won, and tonight I think Skinns was outstanding. I think he really saved us and played really well, came with some big saves, especially late in the game.

"But we know we need to get better than that, so we'll take our two points and move on."

"Obviously not our best, but give them credit," McDavid added. "They worked, they clogged things up, they played a solid game. Stu held us in and I thought we did just enough to get a win.

"They're obviously a banged-up, young lineup, excited lineup. Those are sometimes the toughest games to play. A little bit scrambly, a little bit all over the place."