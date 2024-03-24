GAME RECAP: Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 3

TORONTO, ON – Zach Hyman scored his 49th goal of the season as the Oilers tried to mount a third-period comeback against the Maple Leafs, but the damage was done in the opening 40 minutes of a 6-3 defeat for Edmonton at Scotiabank Arena on Hockey Night in Canada.

The Maple Leafs scored twice in the opening period and added three more in the middle frame to take a commanding 5-0 lead into the third period off multi-goal efforts from forwards Pontus Holmberg and Bobby McMann.

Zach Hyman and Corey Perry each notched power-play goals in the final frame for Edmonton before Leon Draisaitl scored with the net empty in the final five minutes, giving the Oilers extra life near the end of the contest until Auston Matthews added an empty-netter in the final moments to solidify Toronto's victory.

Connor McDavid contributed three assists in the losing effort, while Evan Bouchard added two helpers to increase his point streak to six games. Stuart Skinner conceded five goals on 23 shots before giving way to Calvin Pickard to begin the third period, who made five saves in relief.

The Oilers won't have to wait long to get the opportunity to respond when they travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators in the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre.