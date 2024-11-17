GAME RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

TORONTO, ON – 🎶 'Cause baby, now we got bad blood (hey!) 🎶

With Taylor Swift in Toronto on Saturday night, the Oilers couldn't come up with the magic and claim their third straight overtime victory, seeing their three-game winning streak end in a 4-3 defeat to the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Forward Mitch Marner scored 40 seconds into extra time to give Toronto the extra point after Leon Draisaitl tied the game with Edmonton's net empty in the final two minutes of the third period.

The Oilers held a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes off goals from Adam Henrique and Connor McDavid, but the Maple Leafs scored two fortunate goals in 59 seconds of the final frame, forcing the Blue & Orange into needing an equalizer in the final seven minutes of regulation.

Bobby McMann recorded two of Toronto's goals on Saturday night, while Marner's overtime winner for the Maple Leafs was his 200th career goal.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each finished with a goal and an assist, but defenceman Darnell Nurse was forced to leave the contest early in the second period after taking an illegal check to the head from Ryan Reaves, who was issued a five-minute match penalty and ejected from the game.

"Nursey means a lot to this team, so hopefully, he's alright and will be back soon," Henrique said.

The Oilers will continue their three-game road trip on Monday night on Amazon Prime in the first of back-to-back games against the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.