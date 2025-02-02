GAME RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 3

Leon Draisaitl's late equalizer with 2:04 left in the third period is overturned for offside before Edmonton's comeback falls just short on Saturday night in a 4-3 defeat to Toronto at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Tragically, the Oilers 'leaf' empty-handed.

The Edmonton Oilers were denied a fantastic third-period comeback on Saturday night, having Leon Draisaitl's equalizer with 2:04 left in regulation overturned by a coach's challenge for offside before they came up just short in a crazy finish to a 4-3 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place.

The Blue & Orange trailed 3-0 at the first intermission and mounted a heroic comeback in the third period with goals from Zach Hyman and Corey Perry, but Leon Draisaitl's tying goal with the net empty was nullified when it was challenged for offside after defenceman John Klingberg crossed the blueline too early.

Maple Leafs netminder Joseph Woll saved the best of his 45 saves for last on Saturday, sprawling out to take away Corey Perry's last-second opportunity as time expired on Edmonton's second straight defeat to close out their season-long six-game homestand.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard scored in the first period, added an assist, and struck the post while the Oilers battled to tie the game at six-on-five following Draisaitl's overturned goal. Brett Kulak finished with two helpers, while Draisaitl, Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded assists in the defeat.

The Oilers conclude their homestand with a 4-1-1 record and now head out on the road for back-to-back games next week against the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks.

Edmonton's comeback is cut short in a 4-3 loss to Toronto

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers started Saturday's all-Canadian clash a step behind the Buds, culminating in a 3-0 lead for the Maple Leafs after 20 minutes and a happy visiting crowd of Blue & White heading into the intermission inside Rogers Place.

Early warning bells were ringing for the Oilers in the first minute when defenceman John Klingberg blew a tire trying to defend one-on-one against winger William Nylander, leading to a partial break for Toronto's leading goalscorer that drew goaltender Stuart Skinner into making an early right-pad save.

However, Nylander wouldn't waste his next opportunity when a chip up the boards from Ty Emberson was picked up by John Tavares, who moved it into the slot for his linemate to wrist a shot through traffic and past Skinner for the 1-0 lead and the Swedish forward's 30th goal of the season.

Another failed connection by the Oilers outside their blue line before the midway mark of the period resulted in the Maple Leafs taking over possession and quickly earning a power play after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins slashed Pontus Holmberg in the hands as he dug in while driving to the net.

On the ensuing man advantage, Auston Matthews' shot from the right circle wasn't controlled by Skinner before Matthew Knies picked up the rebound and slid it home to double Toronto's lead, putting the Oilers behind 2-0 with 10:52 remaining in the opening frame.

Just under three minutes later, winger Vasily Podkolzin was guilty of another turnover in the offensive end before taking a high-sticking penalty on the backcheck against Nylander. With 36 seconds left in their second power play, the Maple Leafs made it a perfect 2-for-2 in the opening frame when Wainwright, AB product Bobby McMann roofed a backhander off the rebound with Skinner sprawled out in his crease, lifting the visitors into a 3-0 lead.

The Oilers had been a perfect 15-for-15 on the penalty kill over their previous six games and were missing defenceman Mattias Ekholm while shorthanded and at even strength after the Swedish blueliner was a scratch on Saturday night due to illness.

Evan speaks following a 4-3 defeat to the Leafs on Saturday

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers responded after the break with a strong middle frame that saw them outshoot the Maple Leafs 18-5 and cut into Toronto's lead, but it could've been a lot closer than 3-1 if it weren't for goaltender Joseph Woll's 31 saves through 40 minutes on Saturday.

The Blue & Orange began generating more chances in the period with seven shots against Woll on an early power-play opportunity, but despite their best efforts, they were unable to convert and prevent themselves from falling to 0-for-2 on their opening man advantages.

After Toronto turned the puck over outside their blueline, defenceman Conor Timmins broke up a two-on-one for the Oilers by getting his glove to Connor Brown's attempted pass to Adam Henrique before Woll denied Podkolzin on the follow-up to preserve the three-goal lead.

The Oilers continued to press when Jeff Skinner received an open chance off the rush that he tried to wrap around to the back post before a sliding Timmins cut it off, but the follow-up chance was arguably Edmonton's best and resulted in Woll making one of his best stops of the game.

After Skinner got to the loose puck first and worked a give-and-go in front with Henrique, Woll made a massive sliding save to take away an amazing chance with his left pad, continuing his impressive night between the pipes on Saturday by preserving his shutout bid past the halfway mark of the second period.

Bouchard's blast gets the Oilers on the board against the Maple Leafs

But the Oilers weren't about to 'leaf' empty-handed, getting themselves on the board and spoiling Woll's clean-sheet hopes off Evan Bouchard's bomb from the top of the right circle that blasted past Woll to make it 3-1 with 8:33 left in the frame.

The Oakville, Ont. product's ninth tally of the season was his second-career goal against his hometown team and marked his 50th career goal in his 314th NHL game to become the second-fastest defenceman in franchise history to reach the milestone. With nine goals and 30 assists this season, Bouchard is tied with Montreal's Lane Hutson for eighth in the NHL for points by a defenceman.

Edmonton finished the period on the front foot by hemming Toronto into their own zone for well over a minute, including two consecutive icings while the Maple Leafs tried to get their tired skaters off the ice, but the hosts couldn't find another goal before the second intermission.

THIRD PERIOD

They came all the way back, but it was taken away in cruel fashion for the Blue & Orange – in more ways than one – after a fantastic finish in the third period on Hockey Night in Canada.

The Toronto lead returned to three just 18 seconds into the final frame after Mitch Marner cut his way through Edmonton's defence and had the rebound from his wrist shot go off his skate and through the legs of Stuart Skinner.

There were still more than 19 minutes on the clock for the Oilers to fight back, and this one would come down to the wire.

Zach Hyman reciprocated his former teammate Marner's lucky bounce almost six minutes later by cutting into the middle on the rush and having his shot go off the back of defenceman Morgan Rielly to beat Woll, making it 4-2 for Toronto with 13:56 remaining on his 18th goal of the season that was assisted by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard.

The comeback was certainly on when Corey Perry's seeing-eye wrist shot at 11:33 of the period from inside the blueline floated all the way through and eluded traffic before nestling into the right side of Toronto's net, giving the 39-year-old double-digit goals this season and leaving the Oilers down 4-3 with less than half the period to find another goal to force overtime.

Corey speaks after the Oilers lost 4-3 to the Maple Leafs

With their net empty, the Oilers found their equalizer, but a coach's challenge for offside would put them back in search of a last-gasp goal with over two minutes left in regulation.

Connor McDavid found Leon Draisaitl in the right circle with a cross-slot pass that the German one-timed over the left shoulder of Woll, tying the game in the final two minutes for the second time this season after he scored at six-on-five during the two teams' last visit in Toronto back in November.

Maple Leafs Head Coach Craig Berube took his team's timeout to give them a longer look at a potential offside on John Klingberg, who would've had his first points as an Oilers defenceman had he not been guilty of pulling his leg over the blueline a moment before McDavid entered Toronto's zone.

After a successful challenge, Edmonton was pulled back down to 4-3 with 2:21 remaining to do it all over again.

The search for another equalizer came all the way down to the game's final moments when Corey Perry had a great chance in between the hashmarks that was gloved by Woll with a sprawling save, serving as the last action in a frenetic finish on Saturday that culminated in a 4-3 defeat for the Oilers.

