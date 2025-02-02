GAME RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB – Tragically, the Oilers 'leaf' empty-handed.

The Edmonton Oilers were denied a fantastic third-period comeback on Saturday night, having Leon Draisaitl's equalizer with 2:04 left in regulation overturned by a coach's challenge for offside before they came up just short in a crazy finish to a 4-3 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place.

The Blue & Orange trailed 3-0 at the first intermission and mounted a heroic comeback in the third period with goals from Zach Hyman and Corey Perry, but Leon Draisaitl's tying goal with the net empty was nullified when it was challenged for offside after defenceman John Klingberg crossed the blueline too early.

Maple Leafs netminder Joseph Woll saved the best of his 45 saves for last on Saturday, sprawling out to take away Corey Perry's last-second opportunity as time expired on Edmonton's second straight defeat to close out their season-long six-game homestand.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard scored in the first period, added an assist, and struck the post while the Oilers battled to tie the game at six-on-five following Draisaitl's overturned goal. Brett Kulak finished with two helpers, while Draisaitl, Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded assists in the defeat.

The Oilers conclude their homestand with a 4-1-1 record and now head out on the road for back-to-back games next week against the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks.