GAME RECAP: Lightning 5, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB – Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning to overtake Connor McDavid in the NHL's scoring race and power the visitors to a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

"He's playing great, obviously playing on a great team with a lot of great players over there," McDavid said. "They got a great system. They're perfectly coached. They all know what they're doing all over the ice. It's impressive. They're a great team."

After McDavid opened the scoring with 23 seconds left in the first period, Kucherov provided the assists on goals for Anthony Cirelli and Jake Guentzel in the middle frame before converting shorthanded later in the period when the Oilers couldn't capitalize on an extended two-man advantage.

Despite Josh Samanski's first career NHL goal on an own goal committed by the Lightning that made it 3-2 at 12:43 of the third period, Kucherov would tally his second goal and fourth point with under five minutes remaining.

Cirelli added an empty-netter at six-on-four for Tampa's second shorthanded marker.

"We've shown glimpses of it since I've been here, and I know guys have shown that before, so the want and the desire are there," Connor Murphy said. "Just a matter of us getting there, and if we just put in the work, good things will happen."

The loss was Edmonton's second straight to Florida opposition to close their four-game homestand, but they kept hold of second place in the Pacific Division after Vegas, Los Angeles, San Jose and Seattle all lost tonight.

"Obviously, we're fortunate to play in this division," McDavid added. "A lot of teams are fortunate to play in this division. It's a bit of a pillow fight right now, but thankful to not have lost any ground.

The Oilers will head out on the road looking to pick up valuable points on a two-game trip that begins on Tuesday at Delta Center against the Utah Mammoth.

"That being said, we have to find a way to win some games here on the road. Two big ones obviously against Utah and Vegas, and we got to make some ground up too. So a good challenge ahead."