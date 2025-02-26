GAME RECAP: Lightning 4, Oilers 1

TAMPA, FL – The Edmonton Oilers suffered their fourth straight defeat on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena after forward Leon Draisaitl scored their lone goal in a 4-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"We're in a bit of a hole right now as a team, and it's about resiliency. It's about sticking with it," defenceman Mattias Ekholm said. "We're gonna have to dig one out here sooner or later and I thought we got off to a good start, but I think at times we're giving them a little bit too easy of offence."

Draisaitl opened the scoring on the power play 11:53 into the first period with his 43rd goal of the season that came off Connor McDavid's 698th career assist in his 697th NHL game, which leaves the captain two helpers short of becoming the third-fastest player in NHL history to reach the mark.

Michael Eyssimont responded 1:18 later to tie the game with a back-hand finish that sparked a run of four unanswered goals for the Lightning, who earned their sixth straight victory off the strength of goals from Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman and Nick Paul.

Nikita Kucherov had two assists for Tampa Bay, and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves for the victory.

Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner was beaten four times on 37 shots, while Evan Bouchard picked up a solitary helper in the defeat to give the defenceman eight points (1G, 7A) in his last eight games.

"You've got to put those things behind you, and I think we haven't gone through this tough stretch right now for a while," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "If there's going to be a time, this is excellent opportunity, and we're not playing our best. We're playing some really good teams, so we can't be not at our best and expect to win those games."

The Oilers drop to 34-20-4 this season and will continue their trek on the East Coast in Sunrise on Thursday night when they make their first visit back to Amerant Bank Arena to play the Florida Panthers since Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

"We got things to work on, absolutely. No doubt about it," Ekholm said. "We're in that funk right now and it's gonna take a gutsy effort and an ugly one so to speak that gets us out of it. But right now, we're not there."