GAME RECAP: Kings 6, Oilers 5 (Game 1)

Edmonton's heroic third-period comeback is undone by Phillip Danault in the final minute of regulation on Monday night as the Kings take Game 1 of the series with a 6-5 victory at Crypto.com Arena

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

LOS ANGELES, CA – It was a heartbreaking finish to a terrific comeback at Crypto.com Arena.

After fighting back with three straight goals in the third period, the Edmonton Oilers would have their late heroics undone in the final minute of regulation on Monday, losing 6-5 to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series after Phillip Danault notched the winner with 42 seconds left in the third.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, earning the primary helpers on goals from Corey Perry and Zach Hyman in the final frame that made it a one-goal game with over two minutes left in the third period before he tied the contest at 5-5 to complete the comeback just 36 seconds later.

But on the Kings' final rush, Danault managed to find the late winner when he scraped a shot through that fluttered its way through the air and past Stuart Skinner to erase Edmonton's late comeback after they fought hard in the third period to come all the way back from a 5-2 deficit.

Evan Bouchard produced three helpers, Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each recorded a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 of 30 shots in the heartbreaking defeat for the Oilers that was their third Game 1 defeat to the Kings over their four straight meetings in the first round of the playoffs.

The Kings scored twice on five power-play chances, which included one conversion on two different five-on-threes in the third period, while the Oilers man advantage was unable to capitalize on their two opportunities.

The Oilers and Kings will wage Game 2 of their first-round series back at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night.

The Kings edge the Oilers in the first game of their first-round series

FIRST PERIOD

The Kings lifted themselves into their first lead of the series 2:49 into the opening frame after defenceman Brett Kulak was assessed a holding the stick penalty that probably didn't deserve the two minutes when you consider that the threshhold for infractions usually goes up in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kulak was called for grabbing the stick of forward Jeff Malott below Edmonton's goal line, and Los Angeles capitalized on their opening man advantage to make it 1-0 just under three minutes into the first period when Andrei Kuzmenko was at the far post to redirect in Kevin Fiala's shot from the right circle.

Vasily Podkolzin nearly got it back on another deflection a few minutes later, putting a deflection on Evan Bouchard's point shot from between the hashmarks that forced Darcy Kuemper into his first big save of the contest as the Oilers tried to put more pucks and bodies around the Kings' crease.

Skinner denies Kuzmenko's wrap-around attempt in the second period

A Drew Doughty crosscheck into the numbers of Mattias Janmark before the eight-minute mark sent the Oilers to their first power play, where the Blue & Orange had some chances but were unable to really test Kuemper on their opening man advantage other than one dangerous one-timer from Leon Draisaitl.

Edmonton's power play looked a bit disconnected on its first opportunity with their top unit playing together for the first time in 15 games, which dates back to the last time that McDavid and Draisaitl were both in the lineup in a 7-1 win over Utah Hockey Club on Mar. 18. The Kings also have an aggressive penalty kill that did its job on the first try as they attempt to limit Edmonton's special teams after it went 54.1 percent in 2023-24 and 46.1 percent in 2022-23.

Late in the period, the Kings doubled their lead on a bank shot from Quinton Byfield when the puck was dug out along the boards and moved across the blueline before Drew Doughty put it on goal, leading to Byfield burying the rebound from a tight angle off the back of Stuart Skinner's arm with 27 seconds left before the intermission.

The Kings were victorious in Game 1 in two of their previous three playoff meetings, and the hosts had the start they wanted at home on Monday night, where they were 31-6-4 in the regular season.

Adam talks to the media as the Oilers dropped Game 1 on Monday

SECOND PERIOD

After things didn't go the way of the Blue & Orange late in the middle frame with the Kings building their lead to 4-0 off goals from Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault, an emotional reaction from Draisaitl late in the period appeared to spark his group before he got the Oilers on the board before the intermission.

Stuart Skinner had to make a big stretching save early in the frame to kick Andrei Kuzmenko's wrap-around off the goal line, but the Oilers netminder wasn't getting a lot of help going the other end after it took Edmonton's offence until 9:13 of the frame to fire their first shot of the period against Kuemper.

Before the five-minute mark, the Oilers committed their first of two turnovers in the period that would result in the Kings adding to their lead when Evan Bouchard's backhand pass up the boards was picked off by Kempe, which ultimately resulted in the forward scoring on his second opportunity in tight by rounding Stuart Skinner and putting home the 3-0 goal.

Zach speaks to the media following the Oilers loss in Game 1

Just 2:57 later, Bouchard coughed up a bad pass from behind the Edmonton net that found its way onto the tape of Danault in front to make it 4-0, leaving the Oilers with a sizeable deficit with under two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the second period.

Despite the pair of errors, Bouchard will continue to be relied upon with Mattias Ekholm set to be out for the entire first round, and the Oilers were essentially running four defencemen for the final two periods of Game 1 after Josh Brown finished with 4:54 of total ice time and Ty Emberson with 13:10.

"We had many games where four of our defencemen played over 25 minutes, and it was very similar tonight," Knoblauch said. "We'd like to have Mattias back with us, but obviously he's not going to be, so we're going to need big performances out of those four."
But there was still plenty of time left for Bouchard to try and make up for his mistakes.

"I saw Evan give us an excellent opportunity to win tonight. He made a lot of nice plays," Knoblauch said. "Was his game perfect? I'm not sure anybody's game was perfect tonight, so I think Evan's a very important part of our team. If we're going to have success, especially when we're missing one of our key defencemen, our top four really has to step up."

Kris address the media as his team fell to the Kings 6-5 in Game 1

Draisaitl tried to take action on the Oilers bench by raising his voice to try and get his group going, and on the final shift of the period, the German superstar would combine with McDavid and Bouchard to cut into the Kings' lead.

Pressing hard in the dying stages of the period, the Oilers got on the board when McDavid took a pass from Bouchard near the top of the zone and cut around Anze Kopitar before finding Draisaitl as he opened up on the right side and let fly a one-timer that beat Kuemper inside the right post to make it 4-1.

The Oilers were going to need to carry that late momentum into the third period, where we were in store for an exciting and eventful finish to Game 1.

Coach Knoblauch was still working with his lines during the second period attempting to find the right formula with a number of players returning from injury, including Trent Frederic and Zach Hyman up front, and some of those changes helped contribute to their heroic comeback over the final 20 minutes.

"We maneuvered the lines quite a bit tonight. A lot in the second period," he said. "We went a long stretch spending a lot of time in the offensive zone, but not generating many shots, so we did some line juggling there. In the third period we had a little more momentum, but I was just trying to figure out which guys were going and who could help us."

Safe to say, it worked.

Draisaitl one-times McDavid's pass to get the Oilers on the board

THIRD PERIOD

It was heartbreaking way for the Oilers to come up short in Game 1 – especially after they came all the way back in heroic fashion.

But the last bounce didn't go in their favour, and it came with nearly no time left on the clock for them to find another clutch equalizer.

Mattias Janmark cleaned up a loose puck 2:17 into the final frame that made it 4-2 before Kevin Fiala scored quickly on a five-on-three advantage almost two-and-a-half minutes later for the Kings that restored their three-goal lead with over three quarters of the third period remaining.

Janmark cleans up in front to cut the Kings lead to 4-2 in Game 1

Corey Perry pushed aside Vladislav Gavrikov in front of the Kings' goal and put away McDavid's pass in front to make it 5-3 for the Kings with 12:17 left in the third period before Jake Walman was controversially given a delay of game penalty over a minute later for putting a puck out of play.

Walman's attempted clearance appeared to tick the top of the glass, prompting a coach's challenge from Head Coach Kris Knoblauch that was upheld by the officials to put the Oilers on another two-man disadvantage that their penalty kill was able stop in heroic fashion to keep the deficit at two midway through the frame.

That provided momentum for the Oilers that ultimately wound up being the catalyst to their determined push over the final 10 minutes of the third period that saw them come all the way back to make it 4-4 before it was all unjustly erased late in regulation by a lucky bounce for Danault.

"I liked our effort," Knoblauch said. "We had an important penalty kill and they were able to do that at five on three, and after that, it carried a lot of momentum for us. Connor and Leon made some really good plays to get us back in that game. Five on five, I thought we had a lot of time in the offensive zone, didn't get enough chances, and then just some breakdowns that led to goals against."

Hyman has the Oilers within a goal late in Game 1's third period

Hyman found space in front with Edmonton's net empty in the final three minutes of regulation to cut the lead to one goal, setting up the moment for Connor McDavid to equalize only 36 seconds later to bring things back to 5-5 with 1:28 remaining in regulation.

The Oilers captain took a pass with speed in the neutral zone from Leon Draisaitl, bounced the puck past Gavrikov inside the blueline and came in along the left side on a one-on-one opportunity against Kuemper that he buried five-hole for the late equalizer, seemingly doing enough to get his team to overtime.

But them's the bounces when you're in the playoffs.

The captain comes up clutch to tie the game at 5-5 in the third

After it was looking like sudden death would decide Game 1, the Kings had one more rush opportunity in the final minute of regulation that saw Danault score the deciding goal in cruel fashion to condemn the Oilers to defeat.

Danault scraped his shot from the top of the circles on a late three-on-two opportunity for the Kings that managed to flutter through the air and avoid the sights of Stuart Skinner before knuckling into the back of the net to condemn the Oilers to a 6-5 defeat in Game 1.

"Danault fanned on the shot and it just fluttered towards the net," Knoblauch said. "Absolutely there was a screen in front of our goalie and it got through."

Though it may have ended in defeat, Knoblauch said the resilience of their team was on display over the final 20 minutes after the first two periods didn't yield too many positives for the Blue & Orange. But there's a lot to build on from that final period heading into a crucial Game 2 on Wednesday night.

"I'd seen it many times last year. They never give up," Knoblauch said. "They're resilient, they stay composed, and they focus on what needs to be done. We've seen a lot of adversity over these last two playoffs, and guys stick with it. They're a mature group. They can handle a lot of adversity. They've seen a lot and they don't get too rattled when things aren't going well, and the first 40 minutes, things hadn't gone very well for us."

