GAME RECAP: Kings 6, Oilers 5 (Game 1)

LOS ANGELES, CA – It was a heartbreaking finish to a terrific comeback at Crypto.com Arena.

After fighting back with three straight goals in the third period, the Edmonton Oilers would have their late heroics undone in the final minute of regulation on Monday, losing 6-5 to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series after Phillip Danault notched the winner with 42 seconds left in the third.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, earning the primary helpers on goals from Corey Perry and Zach Hyman in the final frame that made it a one-goal game with over two minutes left in the third period before he tied the contest at 5-5 to complete the comeback just 36 seconds later.

But on the Kings' final rush, Danault managed to find the late winner when he scraped a shot through that fluttered its way through the air and past Stuart Skinner to erase Edmonton's late comeback after they fought hard in the third period to come all the way back from a 5-2 deficit.

Evan Bouchard produced three helpers, Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each recorded a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 of 30 shots in the heartbreaking defeat for the Oilers that was their third Game 1 defeat to the Kings over their four straight meetings in the first round of the playoffs.

The Kings scored twice on five power-play chances, which included one conversion on two different five-on-threes in the third period, while the Oilers man advantage was unable to capitalize on their two opportunities.

The Oilers and Kings will wage Game 2 of their first-round series back at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night.