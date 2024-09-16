GAME RECAP: Jets Rookies 2, Oilers Rookies 0

PENTICTON, BC – The Oilers Rookies concluded their Young Stars Classic schedule on Monday morning with a 2-0 shutout defeat to the Jets Rookies at South Okanagan Events Centre, finishing the tournament 0-3 after goaltender Brett Brochu made 32 saves on 34 shots.

"I thought I kept a lot of pucks in my chest," Brochu said post-game. "I was really square, kept things simple and thought my skating improved a lot. The speed of the game was quick, so it was nice that I could keep up with it and I felt good."

Winnipeg netminder Thomas Milic made all 27 saves for the clean sheet against Edmonton, with the Jets' opening goal coming off the stick of Daniel Torgersson in the second period before Henri Nikkanen added insurance with less than five minutes left in regulation on a deflection that capped off their two-goal victory.

Centre Carl Berglund left the game in the first period following a high hit delivered by Mark Liwiski, leading to defenceman Nate Corbett dropping the gloves with the Jets' forward a few shifts later for his third scrap of the tournament.

The Oilers Rookies will return to Edmonton on Monday evening, with a select group of skaters poised to compete for NHL roster spots at this week's Oilers Main Camp, which begins Tuesday morning with fitness testing and medicals at Rogers Place.

"Unfortunately, we didn't push it over the goal line, but it's about the process at this point," Head Coach Colin Chaulk said. "We all understand it's a result-driven business, but they understand that they're not as far as they think. There were a lot of good things and we'll celebrate those good things and try to stack them on top and try and have a few more of those good things.

"We shook their hands, we said we got better and we hope they enjoyed their experience wearing a National League jersey. Wherever they go next, we wish them the best of luck."