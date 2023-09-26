GAME RECAP: Jets 5, Oilers 0

WINNIPEG, MB – Netminder Calvin Pickard made 20 saves, but the offence of the Edmonton Oilers in front of him couldn't crack the Winnipeg Jets and goaltender Laurent Brossoit in a 5-0 defeat in pre-season action at Canada Life Centre on Monday night.

"It's always a good opportunity to play 60 minutes," Pickard said post-game. "I thought we really battled hard tonight. The wheels kind of came off in the third, but I'm proud of the guys. It was it was a really good effort against a solid roster over there."

The Oilers battled in front of Pickard, trailing 1-0 after Kyle Connor opened the scoring on the power play at 4:54 of the opening period, but a veteran Jets side that dressed a strong lineup that included Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and defencemen Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk took over in the third period with four goals in the final frame.

"I thought were right there through the first 40 minutes of that game," Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "We were competing well, and then I thought we ran out of gas a little bit. In that third period, we started to turn the puck over and they made us pay for some mistakes."

The Oilers continue their pre-season schedule on Wednesday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place.

"We didn't help ourselves, but we're going to take the good from this game and move on to our next home game on Wednesday night."