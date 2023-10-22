GAME RECAP: Jets 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele redirected the game-winning goal over the left pad of netminder Stuart Skinner at 1:07 of overtime to claim the extra point in a 3-2 defeat for the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each extended their respective league-leading home point streaks to 21 and 17 games with a pair of assists in the opening period, while Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard became the first pair of Oilers blueliners since April 4, 2022 (Kris Russell and Cody Ceci) to open the scoring and give Edmonton a 2-0 lead.

Defenceman Josh Morrissey and centre Vladislav Namestikov got Winnipeg's goals back midway through the first period and in the final two minutes of the middle frame – once on the power play and another shorthanded – before Scheifele lifted the visitors to victory in overtime after McDavid was kept on the bench for the entire sudden-death period due to injury.

Edmonton hits the road for a one-game trip to Minnesota to face the Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night.