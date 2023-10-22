News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Jets (10.21.23)

BLOG: Skinner & Campbell feeling fresh from rotation in competition for Oilers crease

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (10.21.23)

GAME RECAP: Flyers 4, Oilers 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flyers (10.19.23)

BLOG: Foegele finding his fit alongside Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers (10.19.23)

BLOG: NHL releases rendering for Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

POST-GAME: Draisaitl sets new Oilers franchise record for power-play goals 

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Predators 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Predators (10.17.23)

BLOG: Ekholm & Barrie embrace the experience of facing former teammates

PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

BLOG: Ekholm anticipating an emotional return to Nashville on Tuesday 

BLOG: Oilers committed to earning more chances in high-danger areas

GENE'S BLOG: Home Away From Ekholm

GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.14.23)

GAME RECAP: Jets 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

Mark Scheifele scores the game-winner in extra time for Winnipeg to drop Edmonton's overall record to 1-3-1 with a 3-2 overtime defeat at Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele redirected the game-winning goal over the left pad of netminder Stuart Skinner at 1:07 of overtime to claim the extra point in a 3-2 defeat for the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each extended their respective league-leading home point streaks to 21 and 17 games with a pair of assists in the opening period, while Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard became the first pair of Oilers blueliners since April 4, 2022 (Kris Russell and Cody Ceci) to open the scoring and give Edmonton a 2-0 lead.

Defenceman Josh Morrissey and centre Vladislav Namestikov got Winnipeg's goals back midway through the first period and in the final two minutes of the middle frame  – once on the power play and another shorthanded – before Scheifele lifted the visitors to victory in overtime after McDavid was kept on the bench for the entire sudden-death period due to injury.

Edmonton hits the road for a one-game trip to Minnesota to face the Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night.

Leon addresses the media following Saturday's 3-2 OT loss

FIRST PERIOD

How about that Dynamic Duo?

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are both elite contributors on their own; but when paired up on a line or on the Oilers' potent power play, they're an unstoppable connection.

The top-two offensive talents in the League orchestrated Edmonton's two goals in the first period with some stellar passing to extend their league-leading home point streaks – setting up Darnell Nurse inside the opening minutes before Bouchard blasted his first of the season past Connor Hellebuyck on the man advantage.

Draisaitl crossed the blueline in the game's early going and buttoned-turned along the half-boards before dropping a backhand pass to McDavid, who followed suit with his German linemate by pivoted and connecting the follow-up feed onto the tape of the dropping Blue & Orange blueliner in Nurse.

The defenceman took a split second to control the puck before firing the Oilers opening goal top shelf past Hellebuyck at 1:25 of the first period as Edmonton started out the contest with plenty of jump in their game.

Nurse scores on a McDavid feed to make it 1-0 Edmonton

The Duo was back at it on the power play almost five minutes later, putting Winnipeg's penalty kill into all sorts of trouble with a quick exchange that lit the fuse for Bouchard's first bomb of the campaign.

McDavid cut into the middle of the slot and bobbled his attempt, but after Bouchard returned the puck onto his blade, the captain quickly reversed a pass to Draisaitl in his regular power-play location in the left circle. With Hellebuyck expecting the German's wicked release, the Jets netminder was left sprawling when the puck was delivered to Bouchard for a one-timer that beat him clean from the middle of the blueline at 13:49 of the opening frame.

Draisaitl was held pointless in only 12 games during last season, and Saturday's two assists in the first period after failing to get on the scoresheet in Philadelphia meant he remain without a two-game pointless streak since February 7-9, 2023.

Bouchard blasts a power-play goal to put the Oilers up 2-0

The Oilers were outshooting the Jets by a decisive 10-1 margin at the midway point of the first period until a slashing call on Draisaitl opened a window for Winnipeg.

The German's old teammate with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders Josh Morrissey snuck a point shot under the left arm of Skinner through traffic with one second left in Draisaitl's infraction, with Dylan DeMelo and Morgan Barron picking up assists.

The Blue & Orange owned a 19-6 advantage on the shot clock through the opening 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

Just 99 seconds from the intermission, failing to clear a loose puck just inside their zone meant we'd have a tie game heading into the third period.

Skinner made a number of important saves in the middle frame, with his sprawling save against Rasmus Kupari on a breakaway three-and-a-half minutes into the period being the biggest, but a lack of passing options and some indecisiveness in his decision-making before the break leading to a sloppy equalizing goal for Winnipeg.

The Oilers netminder tried to poke the puck past Alex Iafallo, who aggressively pursued a missed shot that rimmed all the way down the ice on an Edmonton power play, but when the puck got knocked forward off his skate blade, the Winnipeg winger's wrap-around attempt was put into Edmonton's net by centre Vladislav Namestnikov shorthanded.

The Jets managed to battle their way back in shots by doubling up the Oilers 12-6 in the middle stanza.

Stuart talks to the media from the locker room post-game Saturday

THIRD PERIOD

The Jets tried to exploit the diagonal cross-ice pass as they pressured in the Oilers zone for the all-important goal, but there was no clear winner through 60 minutes.

Skinner lunged out to take away one of those diagonal passes from Winnipeg inside the final five minutes, with Nikolaj Ehlers fumbling the rebound before having his second attempt swallowed up by the Oilers netminder before time expired in regulation.

OVERTIME

Mark Scheifele extended his point streak to eight games by deflecting Josh Morrissey's low shot over Skinner's left pad at 2:07 of extra time for the game-winning goal.

The Oilers were forced into juggling their regular three-on-three setup after McDavid was kept on the bench for the entire overtime, with the captain speaking with Head Athletic Therapist T.D. Forss.

Darnell speaks to the media after Saturday's loss to the Jets

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.