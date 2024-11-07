GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 2

Noah Hanifin scores twice for the Golden Knights, including the winner with 48.4 seconds left, to steal the two points & sink the Oilers to a 4-2 defeat at Rogers Place on Wednesday

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Not a great Knight.

After the Oilers were leading by a goal through two-and-a-half periods, defenceman Noah Hanifin scored twice for the Golden Knights, including the game-winner with 48.4 seconds remaining, before Vegas added an empty-netter to steal the two points on Wednesday night in a 4-2 victory at Rogers Place.

Vegas had the initial advantage on Jack Eichel's break-away goal in the first period until Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman responded for the Oilers over a 3:38 span of the middle frame to lift the Oilers into the lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

During the third period, Hanifin scored on the power play midway through the frame, then delivered the dagger in the final minute of regulation to sink the Oilers to a last-gasp defeat that droped their overall record to 6-7-1 this season.

Jack Eichel scored a goal and added two assists for the Golden Knights, while Ivan Barbashev contributed three helpers. Stuart Skinner made 31 saves for the Oilers but ended up with the defeat against Adin Hill, who stopped 27 shots in Vegas' victory.

Connor McDavid was held pointless in his return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The Oilers aim to shake it off before facing the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night in another important Pacific Division matchup at Rogers Arena on the West Coast.

FIRST PERIOD

Vegas goaltender Adin Hill was looking behind him on Edmonton's first big chance past the five-minute mark of the opening period, squeezing Brett Kulak's shot from the right circle under his left arm after Leon Draisaitl picked out the defenceman with a cross-ice pass from just inside the blueline.

When the Golden Knights went back up the ice, Stuart Skinner used the shaft of his stick to thwart Alexander Holtz' dangerous look off the rush, then made a smart pad save on the follow-up opportunity in front for the forward just seconds later after he came out from behind the Oilers net to tested the netminder again.

Vasily Podkolzin tried to bang a loose puck past Hill before the period's mid-way mark, but the Russian forward struck the side of the post as he continues to search for his first goal as an Oilers next to Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson on the second line.

After Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had arguably Edmonton's best chance on an in-close attempt off the rush delivered in front by Connor Brown, the Oilers would head to the power play on a delayed high-sticking call at the other end. However, it was a similar story to Monday night for the Blue & Orange when they couldn't convert with the man advantage before their opponents managed to break the deadlock a few minutes later.

The Golden Knights broke out of their own zone with just over four minutes left in the period and outhustled the Oilers in the neutral zone, giving Jack Eichel a lane through the middle of Edmonton's defence for a breakaway before he dangled Stuart Skinner and finished his move to make it 1-0 for Vegas.

SECOND PERIOD

There's some of that puck luck that the Oilers feel they've been owed in the early games of the regular season.

Edmonton had a few good looks in the first 10 minutes of the middle frame on Wednesday, but it was in the second half that two of those opportunities found their way into the Golden Knights' goal in some unexpected ways – with their eventual go-ahead goal needing a little bit of good fortune to happen.

Defenceman Brett Kulak was positioned between the hash marks and looked like he was playing forward when the Stony Plain product tipped Darnell Nurse's point shot into the far top corner beyond Adin Hill, tying the contest at 1-1 with 7:42 to go in the period.

About four minutes later, Zach Hyman was the benefactor of a friendly bounce behind Vegas' net that fell after Alex Pietrangelo's attempt at rimming the puck struck a stanchion and fell right to him, allowing the 32-year-old winger to take advantage of Hill's unawareness to put it away at the near post and lift the Oilers into a 2-1 lead.

The 20 minutes still included some stellar goalkeeping from Stuart Skinner, who made two fantastic saves against Alexander Holtz once again after he denied the forward twice in succession earlier in the contest.

After the Golden Knights won the puck down low, it was put in front by Tanner Pearson to give Holtz a chance to slide it around the goaltender, but Skinner sprawled out with the left pad to take away the chance before losing his stick in the crease.

That didn't phase the Edmonton-born shot-stopper, who then lashed the leather on Holtz when he received a free look from the left circle to draw one of the loudest "Stuuuuuuus!" we've heard inside Rogers Place this season by keeping it a one-goal game in favour of the Oilers through two periods.

THIRD PERIOD

After Stuart Skinner made the miraculous save to close out the middle frame, it was Adin Hill's turn to punctuate a period with an incredible stop.

Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin exchanged passes on the left side of Vagas' zone to pull Hill to the left post, leaving Viktor Arvidsson wide open in the opposite circle. The Swedish forward received the puck and uncorked a one-timer that looked like a certain goal, but the Vegas netminder came across to make the incredible stop.

It would prove to be an important save, too.

The Oilers couldn't keep the Golden Knights from converting their second power play of the evening, which arrived with over 11 minutes left in the third period when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was called for holding below the Golden Knight's goal line.

Edmonton's penalty kill had nearly made it through the full two-minute infraction before Noah Hanifin sifted a shot from the point through Skinner's five-hole from distance, equalizing the contest at 2-2 with 9:55 remaining on a shot that Skinner definitely would've wanted back.

When it looked like overtime would be needed, the Golden Knights still had time on the clock to steal the two points in the final minute of regulation.

Hanifin was left unchecked on the left side, leading to forward Tomas Hertl winning the puck off a dump-in and pushing it over to the defenceman's side of the ice to notch the game-winner and his second goal of the contest on a snap shot that beat Stuart Skinner under the glove with 48.4 seconds remaining.

