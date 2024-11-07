GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB – Not a great Knight.

After the Oilers were leading by a goal through two-and-a-half periods, defenceman Noah Hanifin scored twice for the Golden Knights, including the game-winner with 48.4 seconds remaining, before Vegas added an empty-netter to steal the two points on Wednesday night in a 4-2 victory at Rogers Place.

Vegas had the initial advantage on Jack Eichel's break-away goal in the first period until Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman responded for the Oilers over a 3:38 span of the middle frame to lift the Oilers into the lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

During the third period, Hanifin scored on the power play midway through the frame, then delivered the dagger in the final minute of regulation to sink the Oilers to a last-gasp defeat that droped their overall record to 6-7-1 this season.

Jack Eichel scored a goal and added two assists for the Golden Knights, while Ivan Barbashev contributed three helpers. Stuart Skinner made 31 saves for the Oilers but ended up with the defeat against Adin Hill, who stopped 27 shots in Vegas' victory.

Connor McDavid was held pointless in his return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The Oilers aim to shake it off before facing the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night in another important Pacific Division matchup at Rogers Arena on the West Coast.