GAME RECAP: Ducks 6, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each registered a goal and an assist on Tuesday night, but the Edmonton Oilers were beaten for six goals by the Anaheim Ducks in a 6-2 defeat to open up their three-game homestand at Rogers Place this week.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring on the power play in the first period with his 45th goal of the season before Anaheim added four goals in the final 8:03 of the frame to take a 4-1 lead, chasing netminder Calvin Pickard with four goals on 11 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

The Ducks were leading 6-1 in the third period when Connor McDavid notched his 23rd goal of the campaign on the man advantage, adding consolation for the Oilers, who fell to their fifth defeat over their last six games (1-5-0) since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

"Maybe we're gripping the stick a little too tight," Perry said. "You lose some games in a row and you can't string wins together. Those things happen, so through it now, get out of it and be better for it."

Edmonton will look to answer back on Thursday night on home ice when the visiting Montreal Canadians roll into Oil Country.

"We know what we're capable of, what we have in this room, and we know we can get back to it," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "But this is crunch time and you can't just flip a switch. It's not just going to happen because we say it's going to happen. We got to show up tomorrow and work and push each other to get better."