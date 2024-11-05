GAME RECAP: Devils 3, Oilers 0

FIRST PERIOD

Despite another solid opening few minutes on Monday, the Oilers couldn't give themselves the early lead for the third straight game and instead trailed after giving up the opening goal on the Devils' first attempt on net.

Edmonton outshot New Jersey 5-0 in the first five minutes and hit a crossbar early when Adam Henrique had a chance similar to Leon Draisaitl's opening goal in Calgary last night, finding himself wide open in front for a chance that had goaltender Jake Allen beaten before hit struck the crossbar and sailed out of play.

Henrique had picked up a point in three straight games (5G, 1A) against New Jersey coming into Monday's match and recorded his first-and-only NHL hat against the Devils back on Dec. 17, 2023 as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

When the Devils did get some extended offensive-zone time, forward Jesper Bratt was able to find Stefan Noesen as he entered the zone from a change to put a shot on goal that struck the left post and trickled over the line while Dougie Hamilton and Darnell Nurse battled to create a screen in front.

The Devils were looking a lot more dangerous with a 1-0 lead near the midway mark of the period when a shot from Hamilton took a slight deflection off Jeff Skinner on the way through to leave Calvin Pickard in an awkward position to defend Bratt's follow-up rebound, but the Oilers goalie sprawled out to take away winger's point-blank chance.

Wide-open opportunities were a theme for both sides in the opening period, with Edmonton and New Jersey feeling like it could've been a 3-3 score through 20 minutes despite the Devils holding onto a slender one-goal advantage at the intermission

After Henrique had another near-open look at New Jersey's goal that went unconverted, it was ultimately Jack Hughes who would deny the Devils a two-goal lead.

The elite American centre made an unintentional save on Bratt's wide-open shot from outside the crease when he was guided into the blue paint by Darnell Nurse, leading to his linemate's effort going off the shaft of his stick and staying out before Hughes hunched back in disbelief.