GAME RECAP: Coyotes 5, Oilers 2

TEMPE, AZ – Oilers winger Warren Foegele reached 20 goals in a season for the first time in his career, but ultimately, Wednesday night was all about the Arizona Coyotes, who won their final game as an NHL franchise with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Mullett Arena.
Arizona came out and gave their fans in the emotionally charged building a proper send-off before their apparent move to Salt Lake City next season, winning the season series against the Oilers with a team effort that saw 12 different Coyotes skaters record points.
Former Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther had a goal and assist, while Lawson Crouse recorded the game-winner during a three-goal third period for the Coyotes to seal the victory in the game that concludes the franchise's 27-year history in the desert.
Mattias Ekholm was able to set a new career-high of 45 points with an assist on Sam Carrick's 10th of the season during the first period, and Philip Broberg recorded a helper when Foegele reached the 20-goal mark in the final frame.
The Oilers conclude their regular-season schedule in the final game of their back-to-back set on Thursday night against the Avalanche.