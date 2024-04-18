GAME RECAP: Coyotes 5, Oilers 2

FIRST PERIOD

Coyotes fans were decked out in white for what sounds like will be their franchise's final howl in the desert before its reported relocation to Salt Lake City to begin next season, so there was plenty of emotion in the building to see the 'Kachina' logo go out with a victory.

For the Oilers, part of their pre-game discussions revolved around meeting the Coyotes at their emotional level.

"You try and match it," Calvin Pickard, who made 19 saves in the defeat, said post-game. "Obviously we knew what were going to get in terms of them being fired up playing in front of their fans tonight, so it wasn't a great start for us with that bounce for a breakaway, but I thought we settled in."

Maybe it was fitting that the first goal in favour of the 'Yotes on Wednesday would come off a lucky bounce off the official's skate, setting up fan-favourite Liam O'Brien to open the scoring only 2:18 into the final first period for NHL hockey in Arizona.

Former Oilers prospect Michael Kesselring picked up an assist when his stretch pass meant for O'Brien missed the forward at the blueline, but struck the skate of the official to leave him with a wide-open look from the left circle. O'Brien walked in uncontested and shelved a snapshot over the left shoulder of Calvin Pickard. lifting the Coyotes into a 1-0 lead and producing an enthusiastic response from the engaged crowd at Mullett Arena.

The Oilers, meanwhile, were looking to continue playing well entering the playoffs and were picking up their intensity after going a goal behind. There was nothing fortuitous about how their fourth line created Edmonton's equalizer off a shot-pass delivered by Mattias Ekholm, who set a new career-high with his 45th point.

After Sam Carrick produced a good wrap-around attempt earlier in a shift around the seven-minute mark, the forward was rewarded not long after, scoring his 10th goal of the season on a redirection from the slot off Ekholm's well-placed effort.