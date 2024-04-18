GAME RECAP: Coyotes 5, Oilers 2

The Oilers lose 5-2 to the Coyotes in their final game as an NHL franchise on Wednesday at Mullett Arena, falling in the first of back-to-back games to close out their regular season

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

TEMPE, AZ – Oilers winger Warren Foegele reached 20 goals in a season for the first time in his career, but ultimately, Wednesday night was all about the Arizona Coyotes, who won their final game as an NHL franchise with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Mullett Arena.

Arizona came out and gave their fans in the emotionally charged building a proper send-off before their apparent move to Salt Lake City next season, winning the season series against the Oilers with a team effort that saw 12 different Coyotes skaters record points.

Former Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther had a goal and assist, while Lawson Crouse recorded the game-winner during a three-goal third period for the Coyotes to seal the victory in the game that concludes the franchise's 27-year history in the desert.

Mattias Ekholm was able to set a new career-high of 45 points with an assist on Sam Carrick's 10th of the season during the first period, and Philip Broberg recorded a helper when Foegele reached the 20-goal mark in the final frame.

The Oilers conclude their regular-season schedule in the final game of their back-to-back set on Thursday night against the Avalanche.

Warren talks to the media following the 5-2 loss to the Coyotes

FIRST PERIOD

Coyotes fans were decked out in white for what sounds like will be their franchise's final howl in the desert before its reported relocation to Salt Lake City to begin next season, so there was plenty of emotion in the building to see the 'Kachina' logo go out with a victory.

For the Oilers, part of their pre-game discussions revolved around meeting the Coyotes at their emotional level.

"You try and match it," Calvin Pickard, who made 19 saves in the defeat, said post-game. "Obviously we knew what were going to get in terms of them being fired up playing in front of their fans tonight, so it wasn't a great start for us with that bounce for a breakaway, but I thought we settled in."

Maybe it was fitting that the first goal in favour of the 'Yotes on Wednesday would come off a lucky bounce off the official's skate, setting up fan-favourite Liam O'Brien to open the scoring only 2:18 into the final first period for NHL hockey in Arizona.

Former Oilers prospect Michael Kesselring picked up an assist when his stretch pass meant for O'Brien missed the forward at the blueline, but struck the skate of the official to leave him with a wide-open look from the left circle. O'Brien walked in uncontested and shelved a snapshot over the left shoulder of Calvin Pickard. lifting the Coyotes into a 1-0 lead and producing an enthusiastic response from the engaged crowd at Mullett Arena.

The Oilers, meanwhile, were looking to continue playing well entering the playoffs and were picking up their intensity after going a goal behind. There was nothing fortuitous about how their fourth line created Edmonton's equalizer off a shot-pass delivered by Mattias Ekholm, who set a new career-high with his 45th point.

After Sam Carrick produced a good wrap-around attempt earlier in a shift around the seven-minute mark, the forward was rewarded not long after, scoring his 10th goal of the season on a redirection from the slot off Ekholm's well-placed effort.

Carrick redirects Ekholm's shot-pass to tie it 1-1 in Arizona

SECOND PERIOD

The Coyotes weren't dead yet with two periods still remaining for them to claw for one final victory in their last stand before moving to Salt Lake City.

After Edmonton and Arizona kept it scoreless in the second period for 15 minutes, the Coyotes once again retook the lead an a breakaway set-up by Jack McBain from the neutral zone to Mattias Maccelli, who finished the play with a roofed backhand into Pickard's net that blew the roof off Mullett Arena for a second time.

Connor Ingram kept it a one-goal lead for the Coyotes entering the second intermission with a quick pad stop on Leon Draisaitl with 15 seconds remaining, making a pad stop on the German in front after the puck popped out from below the goal line.

The Oilers had seven wins this season when trailing through two periods – tied for fifth in the NHL – and would have to come up with their eighth instance in the third period to deny the Coyotes the victory in their final game as a franchise.

Kris speaks to the media after Wednesday's game in Arizona

THIRD PERIOD

The Coyotes fought and clawed until the end.

It was looking more and more like it'd by Arizona's night in their NHL send-off when Lawson Crouse broke through behind the Oilers defence 4:55 into the final frame, taking a freeing pass from Vladislav Kolyachonok and backhanding his effort past Pickard to restord the two-goal Arizona advantage.

Warren Foegele however wasn't going to be denied when he secured the first 20-goal season of his career on a wicked wrister after cutting into the slot off a zone entry and delivering his wrister into the twine to cut back into the Coyotes' lead.

Philip Broberg picked up the assist in his first game back with the Oilers off a strong sting in Bakersfield, having played 10 NHL games earlier this season and failing to pick up a point.

Foegele fires home his 20th of the season past Ingram

But this always looked like a game that Arizona was destined to win, and the script shifted strongly in that direction on Arizona's final power play that was the result of a borderline holding penalty to Mattias Ekholm on Nick Schmaltz.

When the Coyotes do move to Utah, they'll have a plethora of young talent to grow their team around and a former Edmonton Oil King is a big part of that future under a new banner in Salt Lake City.

The forward went post-in from the left circle to put the Coytes ahead by two with 5:33 remaining, leading to the Oilers pulling their netminder early and Sean Durzi concluding Arizona's current chapter in the NHL with an empty-netter.

"I spent some time with Arizona a few years back," Pickard said. "I have nothing but good things to say about the organization and I loved my time here, but it was unfortunate we couldn't get the win. We're moving on to tomorrow."

Calvin speaks to the media after Wednesday's game in Arizona

