GAME RECAP: Capitals 7, Oilers 4

WASHINGTON, DC – Couldn't seize the momentum.

Despite two goals from Darnell Nurse and two points each from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers weren't able to make the most of their third-period pressure against the Washington Capitals, dropping to their second straight defeat on Wednesday in a 7-4 loss at Capital One Arena.

"Every time we pushed, they were able to find a way to capitalize on their chances," Nurse said. "It's frustrating, but for our group, we battled back. We haven't been able to battle back many times this year, but we've found some goals and kept ourselves in the game late."

The Capitals held five separate two-goal leads, with their final one arriving when Tom Wilson scored his first of two empty-net goals with 1:01 left in regulation after the Oilers reduced the deficit twice with a spirited fightback in the third period off David Tomasek's second NHL goal and Draisaitl's power-play tally.

Nurse notched both of his goals during the first period, while Draisaitl's marker on the man advantage in the final frame put him into a tie with Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for the League's goalscoring lead with 14, finishing with a multi-point night alongside McDavid, who recorded two assists in the loss.

"It's tough to win games when you're giving up five before the empty netter, so we gotta clean it up defensively and keep the puck out," Nurse said.

The Capitals were paced by Ryan Leonard, who recorded a pair of goals to go with Wilson's empty-net tallies, while both Connor McMichael and John Carlson each put forward three assists.

Jacob Chychrun also had two helpers, and goaltender Logan Thompson made 14 saves for the Capitals in the third period to earn the win with 26 saves on 30 shots, outduelling Stuart Skinner in the opposite crease, who was handed the loss after allowing five goals on 19 shots.

"It's very disappointing, because you dig a hole and you fight to get back out of it, and then you're in that hole again," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "This group is a resilient group. They are frustrated, but they are resilient and don't give up. We've seen that time and time again, so we have to stay with it."

The Oilers will be back in action on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning to conclude a back-to-back set before wrapping up their season-high seven-game road trip on Saturday with a rematch of the 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Finals against the defending champion Florida Panthers.

"That's the good thing, I guess, about the league -- you travel a lot, you play a lot, but we have to change some things for sure," Tomasek said. "That's too many goals against, so we gotta find a way to be better, especially on a long road trip like this. Tomorrow's another day and a new chance."