GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 4 (Game 1)

VANCOUVER, BC – The Edmonton Oilers dropped Game 1 of their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night after they conceded three goals over a 4:48 stretch of the third period to allow the hosts to come back and claim a 5-4 victory at Rogers Arena.

"I thought we played well until there were ten minutes left in the third," said defenceman Mattias Ekholm. "I thought we were controlling the action, but that's the emotional ups and downs of the playoffs."

The Oilers took a 4-1 lead with over seven minutes left in the second period off two goals in 45 seconds from Cody Ceci and Zach Hyman, but Elias Lindholm's response with 2:59 left in the frame would begin the Canucks' comeback that would reach a breaking point in the final half of the third.

J.T. Miller scored on a deflection before the midway mark of the final frame to make it a one-goal game before defenceman Nikita Zadorov tied it on a slap shot through traffic almost four minutes later. Conor Garland gave the Canucks the lead only 35 seconds after they tied it, sliding the game-winning goal through Skinner's five-hole with 5:34 left in regulation.

"They get three quick ones and then that's the game right there," Ekholm added. "So I think we can be encouraged by the way we played for the first 50 minutes. A bit of a disappointing ending, but at the end of the day, we know when we're at our best. And to that point, I don't think we earned it in the third."

Zach Hyman recorded two goals in the defeat and now leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with nine, while Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each recorded a pair of assists.

"No matter what the score is, at the end of the day, it's 1-0 Vancouver and nothing else," said Stuart Skinner, who made 19 saves in the defeat. "I thought we definitely gave them this one, but we know it's going to be a long series. That's how playoffs are. You've got to win four to keep it going, so they're up one right now and we know we can beat these guys. They've beaten us five games in a row this season, but I think that gives us a lot of fire to try to come back and get back in the series right away here."

Edmonton & Vancouver meet again in Game 2 of the series back at Rogers Arena on Friday night.

"We learn from it, move on, and a new game in two days," Ekholm said. "We still don't have home ice, but we have a new opportunity in two days to make sure that we even."