GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 1 (Preseason)

VANCOUVER, BC – Next time the Oilers take to the ice, they'll be playing for points.

Despite Evan Bouchard finding the scoresheet on Friday night, the Edmonton Oilers couldn't end the preseason on a winning note, falling 4-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in their final exhibition tune-up before the start of their regular season.

The Canucks scored three straight goals over the first two periods, taking a 2-0 lead off tallies from Quinn Hughes and Carson Soucy before forward Arshdeep Bains scored his second PPG of the preseason against Edmonton in the middle frame to give the hosts control of the game with a 3-0 lead.

Evan Bouchard cut the deficit to two with a quick snipe off a faceoff set up by Viktor Arvidsson with 7:46 left in the second period, but the Oilers weren't able to crack Canucks' netminder Arturs Silovs any further, with DeBrusk sealing the 4-1 victory after adding an empty-netter with just under two minutes left in the final frame.

"I know it's a big change going from playing in a Stanley Cup Final Game Seven to exhibition, and I think guys' hearts are in it, but it's just not quite the same, understandably," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "But now we're hitting the regular season and we need to pick it up."

With their preseason concluded, the Oilers will solidify their opening-night roster by Monday's deadline at 3:00 pm MT before they officially begin the regular season on Oct. 9 against the Winnipeg Jets.

"Obviously, it's preseason, but at the same time, this was our last test before the real thing," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "We're going to need to dial that up and focus on those little things a little more."

"A few games we could've defended a little bit better, but I think it was good just to kind of get our timing back, get our feet under us and find that chemistry again. I know we'll be prepared on Wednesday."