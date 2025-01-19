GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 2

VANCOUVER, BC – The Vancouver Canucks held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 at Rogers Arena on Saturday night, ending the Blue & Orange's four-game win streak after coming up short in erasing a multi-goal deficit for the third straight game.

The Oilers trailed 3-0 after the first period before forward Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to six games in the middle frame by scoring twice to reach 33 goals this season, cutting Vancouver's lead to 3-2 before Edmonton was unable to equalize over the final frame.

Captain Connor McDavid extended his own point streak to four games with an assist but was assessed a match penalty in the final moments of the third period, cross-checking Conor Garland up high after being held down for nearly 10 seconds while the Oilers searched for the tying goal with the net empty.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner finished his night with 24 saves in the defeat.

The Oilers will host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place on Tuesday before facing the Canucks two days later.